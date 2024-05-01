Kraft Heinz ends long profit streak and sales are still tepid





By Tomi Kilgore Prices are increasing at the lowest rate in 2 1/2 years and volume is declining at the lowest rate in about 2 years. Shares of Kraft Heinz Co. fell in premarket trading Wednesday, after the food and beverage brand company only met expected first-quarter earnings and fell once again in sales. Sales declined, with prices increasing at the lowest rate since the third quarter of 2021, while volume and mix declined at the lowest rate since the second quarter of 2022. The stock (KHC) fell 4.2% in premarket trading, putting it on track for the biggest one-day selloff since its 5.5% drop on Feb. 14, following the release fourth quarter results. The company, owner of brands including Heinz ketchup, Kraft Mac & Cheese, Capri Sun and Lunchables, said its net income fell to $801 million, or 66 cents per share, from $836 million, or 68 cents per share. cents per share, during the same period. one year ago. Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings per share of 69 cents matched the FactSet consensus. This marked the first time the company failed to beat consensus FactSet EPS in at least five years, based on available FactSet data. Sales fell 1.2% to $6.411 billion, just below the FactSet consensus of $6.429 billion. It was the fourth consecutive quarter the company missed sales, according to FactSet data. Volume and mix fell 3.2 percentage points, as declines in North America and international developed markets, driven primarily by lower price increases, offset an increase in emerging markets. The volume decline was the smallest since falling 2.3 percentage points in the second quarter of 2022, and marked a strong improvement from the recent high of 7.0 percentage points in the second quarter of 2023. At the same time, prices rose 2.7 percentage points, including across all geographies, as the company sought to offset rising input costs. But the increase was the smallest since prices rose 1.5 percentage points in the third quarter of 2021, and has declined sharply since the recent peak of a 15.4 percentage point rise in the third quarter of 2022 . Cost of goods sold fell more than sales, down 4.8% to $4.17 billion, pushing gross margin up from 32.6% to 35%. For 2024, the company maintained its adjusted EPS guidance range of $3.01 to $3.07. The stock has gained 4.4% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 5.6%. -Tommy Kilgore This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal. (END) Dow Jones Newswires 05-01-24 0854ET Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

