Wall Street recovers after Federal Reserve Chairman says rate hike unlikely WFTV

NEW YORK — (AP) U.S. stocks rebound Wednesday after the head of the Federal Reserve said his next interest rate decision probably won't be a hike, even though inflation has remained stubbornly higher than planned this year.

The S&P 500 was up 1% in afternoon trading after the Fed held its key interest rate at its highest level since 2001, as the markets expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 467 points, or 1.2%, as of 2:55 p.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.2%.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell voiced loudly the fear that has recently sent stock prices lower and dashed Wall Street's hopes of imminent interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve's policy steering committee. Fed: In recent months, inflation has shown a lack of further progress toward our 2% target. He also said it would likely take “longer than expected to gain enough confidence to cut rates.”

But it also allayed a fear swirling in the market that inflation was so high that further rate hikes are becoming a possibility.

I think it's unlikely that the next policy rate change will be a hike, Powell said. Stocks jumped immediately after he said that.

The Fed also offered some help to financial markets by saying it would slow the pace of reducing its holdings of Treasuries.

Such a move could help grease the trading wheels of the financial system, providing stability to the bond market. Powell said the Fed did so to reduce the risk of tensions in money markets, while asserting that its benchmark interest rate is the main tool for guiding inflation and the economy as a whole.

Yields fell significantly in the bond market following this decision and Powell's comments.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.58% from 4.65% just before the announcement. The two-year Treasury yield, which more closely tracks Fed expectations, fell to 4.92% from 5.04% late Tuesday.

Traders themselves had already lowered their expectations for rate cuts this year to one or two, if any, after starting to make forecasts for the year. six or more. That's because they saw the same set of reports as the Fed, which showed inflation remaining stable. stubbornly higher than expected this year.

Powell had already recently hinted rates could remain high for some time as Fed officials await confirmation that inflation is heading toward their 2% target. This was a disappointment for Wall Street, after the Fed had earlier indicated that it pencil drawing in three sections at prices in 2024.

Without the benefit of lower rates, which can boost the economy and investment prices, companies will have to generate better profits.

Amazon then jumped 5.1% announced a higher profit for the last quarter than expected by analysts. The retail giant attributed the reacceleration of growth in its cloud computing business, in part, to it benefiting from demand for AI.

Chemical producer DuPont was also a winner, up 8.3%, after reporting a higher-than-expected profit. Customer demand in the semiconductor industry continues to recover.

CVS Health fell 16.6% after reporting results for the latest quarter that were weaker than analysts expected. He said he was injured by increase in costs to its advantage Medicare activity, and it revised downwards its profit forecasts for the whole year.

Starbucks fell 17.3% after falling short of earnings and revenue expectations in the most recent quarter. Sales trends have particularly weakened at its stores outside the United States and the group has lowered its profit and revenue forecasts for the full year.

Super Micro Computer, which has been one of Wall Street's hottest stars, fell 10.8% despite better-than-expected profits. The company, which sells servers and storage systems used in AI and other computing systems, missed analysts' revenue forecasts. Expectations had risen after its stock already tripled this year, amid a broader frenzy on Wall Street around artificial intelligence technology.

Advanced Micro Devices fell 6.9% despite profit matching expectations. Its revenue was slightly below forecast, as was the midpoint of its revenue guidance range for the current quarter.

Before the Fed's announcement, yields on stocks and Treasurys had moved relatively little following weaker-than-expected economic reports.

A report from the Institute for Supply Management says the U.S. manufacturing sector unexpectedly fell back into contraction last month. Economists sought to maintain stability in one of the hardest-hit areas of the economy. Perhaps even more worrying is that manufacturers have also reported that prices are increasing at a faster rate.

Another report indicates that American employers announcing slightly fewer jobs end of March than expected by economists. The hope on Wall Street was that a slowdown in the number of openings could help keep the labor market in check, preventing it from heating up to the point of adding upward pressure on workers' wages. workers and on inflation in general. The downside is that if it weakens too much, a major support for the economy could collapse.

In foreign stock markets, many exchanges were closed for the holidays. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.3% and London's FTSE 100 slipped 0.3%.

AP writers Matt Ott and Zimon Zhong contributed.

