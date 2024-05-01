Stock market today: Wall Street swings after Fed keeps interest rates high, downplays chances of a hike | national news

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks finished mixed after the head of the Federal Reserve said the interest rate cuts Wall Street craves were still likely, even if delayed by a stubbornly high inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% on Wednesday after seeing a large afternoon rally evaporate. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.3%. Turning to financial markets, the Fed chairman said inflation was taking longer than expected to be brought under control. But he also said the next move probably wouldn't be a rate hike and announced steps to help stabilize the bond market.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell voiced out loud the fear that has recently driven down stock prices and dashed traders' hopes of an imminent interest rate cut: In recent months, inflation showed a lack of further progress toward our 2% goal. He also said it would likely take “longer than expected to gain enough confidence to cut rates, a move that would ease pressure on the economy and investment prices.”

At the same time, however, he eased the fear swirling in the market that inflation was so high that further rate hikes might be necessary.

I think it's unlikely that the next policy rate change will be a hike, Powell said. Stocks soared immediately afterward.

The Fed also offered some help to financial markets by saying it would slow the pace of reducing its holdings of Treasuries. Such a move could grease the trading wheels of the financial system, providing stability to the bond market. Powell said the Fed did this to reduce the risk of stress in money markets.

Yields fell in the bond market following this decision and Powell's comments.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.62% from 4.65% just before the announcement, easing pressure on the stock market. The two-year Treasury yield, which more closely tracks Fed expectations, fell to 4.95% from 5.04% late Tuesday.

Traders themselves had already lowered their expectations for rate cuts this year to one or two, if any, after starting to make forecasts for the year. six or more. That's because they saw the same set of reports as the Fed, which showed inflation remaining stable. stubbornly higher than expected this year.

Powell had already recently hinted rates could remain high for some time as Fed officials await confirmation that inflation is heading toward their 2% target. This was a disappointment for Wall Street, after the Fed had earlier indicated that it pencil drawing in three sections at prices in 2024.

Powell's comments Wednesday were widely seen as less harsh than expected.

Still, before markets get too excited, it's worth remembering that the Fed is reacting to changing economic data, just as we all are, according to Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management. “Data over the next few months will be crucial to the Fed’s trajectory.”

Without the benefit of lower rates, companies will need to generate better profits to support their stock prices.

Amazon then climbed 4.5% announced a higher profit for the last quarter than expected by analysts. The retail giant attributes the reacceleration of growth in its cloud computing business, in part, to the fact that it benefits from demand for AI.

Chemical producer DuPont was also a winner, up 8.1%, after reporting a higher-than-expected profit. Customer demand in the semiconductor industry continues to recover.

They helped offset a 16.5% drop in CVS Health, which reported weaker last-quarter results than analysts expected. He said he was injured by increase in costs to its advantage Medicare activity, and it revised downwards its profit forecasts for the whole year.

Starbucks fell 16.3% after falling short of earnings and revenue expectations in the most recent quarter. Sales trends have particularly weakened at its stores outside the United States and the group has lowered its profit and revenue forecasts for the full year.

Super Micro Computer, which has been one of Wall Street's hottest stars, fell 13.1% despite better-than-expected profits. The company, which sells servers and storage systems used in AI and other computing systems, missed analysts' revenue forecasts. Expectations had risen after its stock already tripled this year, amid a broader frenzy on Wall Street around artificial intelligence technology.

Advanced Micro Devices fell 7.9% despite profit matching expectations. Its revenue was slightly below forecast, as was the midpoint of its revenue guidance range for the current quarter.

Before the Fed's announcement, yields on stocks and Treasurys had moved relatively little following weaker-than-expected economic reports.

A report from the Institute for Supply Management says the U.S. manufacturing sector unexpectedly fell back into contraction last month.

Another report indicates that American employers announcing slightly fewer jobs end of March than expected by economists. The hope on Wall Street was that a slowdown in monetary policy could help prevent upward pressure on inflation. The downside is that if it weakens too much, a major support for the economy could collapse.

Some recent economic reports have raised fears of economic stagnation combined with high inflation. The Fed does not have many tools to remedy such a scenario, called stagflation.

But Powell downplayed that risk and said inflation was much lower and economic growth was much better than during the last stagflation in the 1970s and 1980s.

I see neither the deer nor the inflation, he said.

AP writers Matt Ott and Zimon Zhong contributed.