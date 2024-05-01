NioCorp to voluntarily delist from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of trading on May 3, 2024 | Nation and world

CENTENNIAL, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / NioCorp Developments Ltd. (“NioCorp” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NB)(TSX: NB) announces that, following its press release dated April 17, 2024 ( seen here ), the Board of Directors has approved the voluntary delisting of NioCorp's common shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”). It is expected that NioCorp's common shares will be delisted from the TSX effective at the close of business on May 3, 2024. NioCorp's common shares will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Capital Markets (the “Nasdaq Capital Market”). Nasdaq”) under the symbol “NB.”.

Broker-dealers outside the United States are encouraged to take appropriate steps to ensure that their clients can trade NioCorp shares on Nasdaq following delisting from the TSX.

Jim Sims, director of communications, NioCorp Developments Ltd., 720-334-7066, [email protected]

About NioCorp

NioCorp is developing a critical minerals project in southeastern Nebraska that is expected to produce niobium, scandium and titanium. The Company is also evaluating the production potential of several rare earths from the Elk Creek Project. Niobium is used to produce specialty alloys as well as high-strength and low-alloy steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural and pipeline applications. Scandium is a special metal that can be combined with aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium is also an essential component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various light alloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics. It is also used for aerospace applications, armor plating and medical implants. Magnetic rare earths, such as neodymium, praseodymium, terbium and dysprosium, are essential in the manufacture of neodymium-iron-boron magnets, which are used in a wide variety of military and civilian applications.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, NioCorp's expectations that the delisting of NioCorp's common stock will be approved by the TSX and the expected effective date thereof, as well as statements regarding the Company's expectations to produce niobium, scandium and titanium and the potential for rare earth production on the project. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “plan”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “outlook”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “project”, “continue”, “could”, “can”, “could”, “possible”, “potential”, “predict”, “should”, “would” and other similar words and expressions, but l The absence of these words does not mean that a This statement is not forward-looking.

Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of NioCorp's management and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of this statement. There can be no assurance that future developments will be as anticipated. Forward-looking statements reflect important expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, expectations and assumptions relating to: NioCorp's ability to receive sufficient project financing. These expectations and assumptions are inherently subject to uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed and identified in NioCorp's public filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the following: NioCorp's ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination with GX Acquisition Corp. II (the “Business Combination”) and the emergency stock purchase agreement (the “Yorkville Equity Financing Agreement” and, together with the Business Combination, the “Transactions”) with YA II PN, Ltd. , an investment fund managed by Yorkville Advisors Global, LP, including NioCorp's ability to access the full amount of net proceeds expected under Yorkville's equity financing agreement over the next three years; unforeseen costs related to Transactions; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be brought against NioCorp following the closing of the Transactions; NioCorp's ability to receive a final financing commitment from the Export-Import Bank of the United States on a timely basis, on acceptable terms, or at all; NioCorp's ability to continue to meet NASDAQ listing standards; NioCorp's ability to operate as a going concern; risks relating to NioCorp's common stock, including price volatility, failure to pay dividends and dilution or the perception of the likelihood that any of the above events will occur; NioCorp's requirement for significant additional capital; the extent to which NioCorp's level of indebtedness and/or the terms contained in the agreements governing NioCorp's indebtedness or the Yorkville Equity Financing Agreement may adversely affect NioCorp's ability to obtain additional financing; covenants contained in agreements with NioCorp's secured creditors that may affect its assets; NioCorp's limited operating history; NioCorp's Loss History; the material weakness in NioCorp's internal control over financial reporting, NioCorp's efforts to remediate such material weakness and the timing of remediation; the possibility that NioCorp may be considered a passive foreign investment company under the US Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”); the possibility that the Transactions could result in NioCorp being subject to materially adverse U.S. federal income tax consequences as a result of the application of Section 7874 and related sections of the Code; cost increases for NioCorp's exploration and, if warranted, development projects; a disruption or failure of NioCorp's information technology systems, including those related to cybersecurity; shortages of equipment and supplies; current and future purchasing agreements, joint ventures and partnerships; NioCorp's ability to attract qualified managers; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic or other global health crises on NioCorp's business plans, financial condition and liquidity; estimates of mineral resources and reserves; mineral exploration and production activities; results of the feasibility study; the results of metallurgical tests; changes in the demand for and prices of raw materials (such as fuel and electricity) and currencies; competition in the mining industry; changes or disruptions in the securities markets; legislative, political or economic developments, including changes in federal and/or state laws that may significantly affect the mining industry; the impacts of climate change, as well as measures taken or required by governments to strengthen resilience to the potential impacts of climate change; the need to obtain permits and comply with laws and regulations and other regulatory requirements; the timing and reliability of sampling and analysis data; the possibility that actual work results may differ from projections/expectations or fail to realize the perceived potential of NioCorp's projects; risks of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labor disputes or other unforeseen difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in development programs; operational or technical difficulties relating to exploration, mining or development activities; management of the water balance on the Project site; project-related land reclamation requirements; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and exploitation, including risks of diminishing quantities of reserves and resources; claims over title to NioCorp properties; possible future litigation; and NioCorp's lack of insurance covering all of NioCorp's operations.

If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions made by NioCorp's management prove incorrect, actual results could differ in material respects from those projected in such forward-looking statements.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements regarding the matters discussed herein and attributable to NioCorp or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, NioCorp undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

