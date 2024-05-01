Business
Stock market today: Wall Street swings after Fed keeps interest rates high and downplays chances of a hike
NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks had a mixed finish Wednesday after the head of the Federal Reserve said the interest rate cuts Wall Street craves are still likely, even if delayed because of stubbornly high inflation.
The S&P 500 fell 17.30 points, or 0.3%, to 5,018.39 after the Fed kept its main interest rate at its highest level since 2001, as markets expected. The index rebounded up to 1.2% in the afternoon before giving up all its gains at the end of the session.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 87.37, or 0.2%, to 37,903.29, and the Nasdaq composite lost 52.34, or 0.3%, to 15,605.48.
Turning to financial markets, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke out loud about the fear that has recently sent stock prices lower and erased traders' hopes of an imminent interest rate cut : Over the past few months, inflation has shown a lack of further progress towards our 2% target. He also said it will likely take “longer than expected to gain enough confidence to cut rates, a move that would ease pressure on the economy and investment prices.”
At the same time, however, Powell assuaged a fear swirling in the market that inflation had remained so high that further rate hikes might be necessary.
I think it's unlikely that the next policy rate hike will be a hike, he said.
The Fed also offered some help to financial markets by saying it would slow the pace of reducing its holdings of Treasuries. Such a move could grease the trading wheels of the financial system, providing stability to the bond market. Powell said the Fed did this to reduce the risk of stress in money markets.
Yields fell in the bond market following this decision and Powell's comments.
The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.63% from 4.65% just before the announcement, easing pressure on the stock market. The two-year Treasury yield, which more closely tracks Fed expectations, fell to 4.95% from 5.04% late Tuesday.
Traders themselves had already lowered their expectations for rate cuts this year to one or two, if any, after starting the year predicting six or more. That's because they saw the same set of reports as the Fed, which showed inflation remaining stubbornly higher than expected this year.
Powell had already recently suggested that rates could remain high for some time. This was a disappointment for Wall Street after the Fed earlier indicated it was considering three rate cuts in 2024.
Powell's comments Wednesday were widely seen as less harsh than expected.
Still, before markets get too excited, it's worth remembering that the Fed is reacting to changing economic data, just as we all are, according to Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management. “Data over the next few months will be crucial to the Fed’s trajectory.”
Without the benefit of lower rates, companies will need to generate better profits to support their stock prices.
CVS Health fell 16.8% after reporting weaker quarterly results than analysts expected. It said it was hurt by rising costs in its Medicare Advantage business and cut its profit forecast for the full year.
Starbucks fell 15.9% after falling short of earnings and revenue expectations in the most recent quarter. Sales trends have particularly weakened at its stores outside the United States and the group has lowered its profit and revenue forecasts for the full year.
Super Micro Computer, which has been one of Wall Street's hottest stars, fell 14% despite better-than-expected profits. The company, which sells servers and storage systems used in AI and other computing systems, missed analysts' revenue forecasts. Expectations had increased after its stock had already tripled this year, amid widespread frenzy on Wall Street around artificial intelligence technology.
Advanced Micro Devices fell 8.9% despite profit matching expectations. Its revenue was slightly below forecast, as was the midpoint of its revenue guidance range for the current quarter.
On the winning side, Amazon climbed 2.3% after announcing a profit for the last quarter higher than expected by analysts. The retail giant attributed the reacceleration of growth in its cloud computing business, in part, to it benefiting from demand for AI.
Before the Fed's announcement, yields on stocks and Treasurys had moved relatively little following weaker-than-expected economic reports.
A report from the Institute for Supply Management says the U.S. manufacturing sector unexpectedly fell back into contraction last month.
Another report says U.S. employers posted slightly fewer job openings at the end of March than economists expected. The hope on Wall Street was that a slowdown could help prevent upward pressure on inflation. The downside is that if it weakens too much, a major support for the economy could collapse.
Some recent economic reports have raised fears of economic stagnation combined with high inflation. The Fed does not have many tools to remedy such a scenario, called stagflation.
But Powell downplayed that risk and said inflation was much lower and economic growth was better than during the last stagflation in the 1970s and 1980s.
I see neither the deer nor the inflation, he said.
AP writers Matt Ott and Zimon Zhong contributed.
