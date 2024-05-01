Governor Ivey Celebrates Alabama's Export Success with Business Excellence Awards and Proclaims Global Trade Month





MONTGOMERY Governor Kay Ivey today honored five Alabama companies for their achievements in selling products to markets around the world and contributing to the strong export business that drives the nation's economic growth. Governor Ivey presented business leaders with a 2024 Governor's Business Excellence Award during a ceremony this morning in the Old House Chamber of the State Capitol. Additionally, Governor Ivey proclaimed May as Global Commerce Month in the state of Alabama. “Last year, Alabama exports went to 190 countries, demonstrating the power of our Made in Alabama brand around the world. » said Governor Ivey. The high-performing companies honored today are finding success on the global stage and I want to ensure they are held up as role models within the state's business community. They prove that Alabama businesses can grow and thrive at home, while competing with the best the world has to offer, added the governor. The companies honored at today's ceremony were: Evonik , one of the first German companies to open an operation in Alabama, has facilities in Mobile (specialty chemicals) and Birmingham (medical device technology). Evonik came to Alabama in the 1970s and continues to invest in the state.

Hartzell engine technology is a Montgomery company with a portfolio of brands providing engine accessories and heating solutions for the general aviation industry.

MDT Armor in Auburn provides armored vehicles for military, law enforcement, aviation and civilian purposes to customers around the world.

PTS Expeditionary Communications is a Huntsville company that offers specialized products for expeditionary command posts that are reliable, lightweight and economical.

is a Huntsville company that offers specialized products for expeditionary command posts that are reliable, lightweight and economical. Operation of United Aero Groups in Business specializes in the maintenance, repair, overhaul and modification of a wide variety of helicopter types from major manufacturers. The operation was formerly known as Arista Air. Additionally, Governor Ivey presented Nisa Miranda, who served as director of the University of Alabama's Center for Economic Development from 1995 until her retirement in March, with the Trade Advocate of the Year Award. for his long-standing support of the public export support system. EXPORTS ON THE RISE Alabama's exports have increased in recent years, increasing 43% in value since 2020. Last year, Alabama's exports totaled $27.4 billion, eclipsing the previous annual record set in 2022. Alabama's top exports include motor vehicles, chemicals, minerals, metals, aerospace parts, and forestry products. An increase in overseas shipments of Alabama-made motor vehicles in 2023 even earned Alabama its first No. 1 ranking among vehicle exporting states. But most of Alabama's exporters are small businesses, with a total of 4,000 state-owned companies involved in international trade. “Exporting is one of the primary ways Alabama businesses benefit from the global economic connection we have established, said Ellen McNair, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. It is also important to remember that these international sales improve the performance of our public companies and solidify their future here at home. Given that 95% of the world's consumers and 70% of the world's purchasing power are outside the United States, Christina Stimpson, director of the Office of International Trade, said it is critical that local companies seek to exploit Alabama's export hub. It's great to see each of these companies recognized today for their exceptional commitment to international growth, Stimpson said. Each of these companies engaged in exporting will drive growth in their production, creating and supporting jobs in their communities. The Office of International Trade provides resources to help Alabama businesses enter profitable new foreign markets through frequent trade and business development missions, training, foreign market information and international contacts. The office partners with Export Alabama, a seamless network of international trade agencies that share the fundamental goal of helping Alabama businesses expand their businesses internationally. The full photo album from today's awards ceremony can be viewed here: ###

