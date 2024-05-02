Generation Uranium begins trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange





Vancouver, British Columbia, CanadaMay, the 1st, Generation Uranium 2024 Inc. (the Company or Generation), (TSXV: GEN) is pleased to announce the listing of its ordinary shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the symbol W85. The company officially started trading on the FSE on April 26.th and the event marks an important milestone in the company's expansion into European investment markets. With its status as a leading European listing venue, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange plays an important role in facilitating trading activities, handling approximately 90 percent of all securities traded in Germany. Companies listed on the FSE often aim to improve shareholder accessibility and foster investment opportunities for a global audience of investors. We are delighted with Generations' entry into the European capital markets via our listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As Germany's first stock exchange, it marks an important milestone in our efforts to expand our reach to foreign investors, said Anthony Zelen, President and CEO of Generation. The listing on the FSE should serve to increase liquidity and our visibility globally. For more information on our imminent uranium exploration activities in the Thelon Basin, please visit our investor presentation And website. FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT Anthony Zelen President and CEO [email protected] 778-388-5258 About the Uranium Generation The Company is a natural resources company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company holds an option to acquire a 60% interest in the Arlington Property, located in the Arrow Boundary District of south-central British Columbia, and holds a 100% interest in the project Yath uranium mine, located in the territory of Nunavut. Forward-looking statements This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by the Company and information currently available. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to , market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of exploration and other activities of the Company, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues work, delays in obtaining government approvals and permits and other risks in the mining industry. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are accompanied by these cautionary statements and those contained in our continuous disclosure documents available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

