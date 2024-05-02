Astroscale has raised over $376 million.

Credit: Astroscale

Astroscale Holdings, the parent company of several international space waste disposal startups, received approval from the Tokyo Stock Exchange to list its shares in an IPO from the stock exchange's Growth Market section on 5 June. The company plans to issue 20.8 million euros. actions…

Subscription required

Space Junk Startup Astroscale to IPO on the Tokyo Stock Exchange is published in Daily Aerospace and Defense Reporta market briefing from the Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) and is included with your AWIN membership.

Already a member of AWIN or subscribe to Daily Aerospace and Defense Report through your company? To log in with your existing email and password.

Not a member? Learn how to access the market information and data you need to stay on top of what's happening in the aerospace and defense community.