Nio stock soars as April EV deliveries more than double and new ET7s launch





By Tomi Kilgore Rival BYD sees NEV deliveries rise nearly 50%, with Cathie Wood's ETF buying $1 million worth of BYD stock. Shares of Nio Inc. rose Wednesday, after the Chinese electric vehicle maker reported April deliveries that more than doubled to significantly outperform its peers. Nio said it delivered 15,620 electric vehicles in April, up nearly 32% from the 11,866 electric vehicles delivered in March and about 135% more than the 6,658 electric vehicles delivered in April last year. . The Shanghai-based company's US-traded shares (NIO) jumped 11.3% in afternoon trading, putting them on track to hit their highest closing level since March 18. Nio shares have now climbed nearly 39% since closing on April 19 at $3.80, their all-time low. closing price since May 26, 2020. Nio said it launched its new 2024 ET7 executive sedan on April 25, with deliveries beginning on April 30. The company added that it also entered into a cooperation agreement on April 25 with luxury electric vehicle maker Lotus Technology Inc. (LOT) on electric vehicle charging and battery swapping. Meanwhile, rival BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY) (HK: 1211) (CN: 002594), based in Shenzhen, said its deliveries of new energy vehicles in April totaled 313,245 vehicles, up 49% from April last year . This included a nearly 29% increase in battery electric vehicle deliveries, to 134,465, and a 69% increase for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Commercial vehicle deliveries rose nearly 45% during the month, to 1,197. BYD's U.S.-listed shares rose 1.5% in afternoon trading. Separately, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest asset management firm said its Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ purchased 18,748 shares of US-listed BYD on Tuesday. Based on Tuesday's closing price, the value of the purchase was $1.02 million. With this purchase, BYD became the ETF's 25th holding among its 37 holdings. As of May 1, the ETF held 207,954 BYD shares. Elsewhere in China's electric vehicle sector, shares of XPeng Inc. (XPEV) fell 0.3% after the Guangzhou-based company said it delivered 9,393 electric vehicles in April, up 4% from compared to the 9,026 electric vehicles delivered in March and an increase of almost 33% compared to April. 7,079 electric vehicles delivered in April 2023. Li Auto Inc. (LI) stock, meanwhile, edged up 0.1% after the Beijing-based company said April deliveries of 25,787 vehicles were down 11% from to the 28,984 electric vehicles delivered in March, but up 0.4% from the 25,681 electric vehicles. delivered last April. -Tommy Kilgore This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal. (END) Dow Jones Newswires 05-01-24 1443ET Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/20240501413/nios-stock-soars-as-april-ev-deliveries-more-than-double-and-new-et7-launches The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos