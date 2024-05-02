Business
Stock market today: Wall Street advances as earnings arrive ahead of new labor market data
Wall Street continued to advance Thursday after markets experienced a mixed end a day earlier following news that the Federal Reserve would delay interest rate cuts.
S&P 500 futures jumped 0.6% before the bell, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.4%.
On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said it would likely take longer than expected to gain enough confidence to cut rates, a move that would ease pressure on the economy and investment prices.
At the same time, Powell said a rate hike was unlikely to take place at the Fed's next policy meeting in June, easing fears swirling in the market.
Traders themselves had already lowered their expectations for rate cuts this year to one or two, if any, after starting the year predicting six or more.
Powell had previously hinted that rates could remain high for some time. This was a disappointment for Wall Street after the Fed earlier indicated it was considering three rate cuts in 2024.
In premarket stock trading, DoorDash fell 11% after the food delivery app issued a profit forecast that fell short of analysts' targets. Investors also appeared concerned about rising costs for the company, which said it increased its marketing and research spending during the quarter.
Carvana jumped 38% in after-hours trading after the online used car dealer pared its losses by selling a record number of cars last quarter.
Connected exercise company Peloton rose 7.8% before the bell after announcing it would cut about 400 employees worldwide, or 15% of its workforce, as part of a restructuring effort. The New York company, whose shares reached a historic low last week around $3 each, also announced the resignation of its CEO Barry McCarthy.
Now that the Fed's rate decision has passed, investors, aside from corporate profits, will focus on labor market data. On Thursday, the latest weekly tally of layoffs will be published by the government, followed on Friday by its more comprehensive employment report for April.
The labor market appears to be weakening in recent months, which is one of the Fed's goals in trying to contain inflation. Earlier this week, the government announced that job vacancies had fallen to their lowest level in three years.
In Europe at midday, London's FTSE 100 was up 0.4%, Germany's DAX was down 0.1% and Paris' CAC 40 lost 0.7%.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.1% and closed at 38,236.07.
The Japanese yen jumped 2% Thursday morning, driven by speculation about a new round of yen-buying interventions by Japanese authorities and a weaker U.S. dollar after the Fed meeting. The yen later reversed its trend and erased most of these gains. The dollar traded at 154.81 yen, down from 154.91 yen.
In South Korea, the Kospi index fell 0.3% to 2,683.65 after official data showed consumer prices in April rose 2.9% year-on-year, a slower pace than in March.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index added 2.4% to 18,187.56. Other markets in China remained closed for Labor Day.
Elsewhere, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2% to 7,587.00.
In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude ended three days of decline, climbing 71 cents to $79.71 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 82 cents to $84.26 a barrel.
In currency trading, the euro costs $1.0703, up from $1.0709.
On Wednesday, the S&P 500 fell 0.3% to 5,018.39. The index was up 1.2% after the Fed's news conference, but gave up those gains late in the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% to 37,903.29 and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.3% to 15,605.48.
