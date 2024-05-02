Connect with us

Atlantic Lithium Ltd – Approval for Listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange

May 2, 2024

Atlantic Lithium Limited (TARGET: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”, the Africa-focused lithium exploration and development company which aims to provide from Ghana first lithium mine, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from Ghana Stock Exchange (“GSE”) Rating Committee and from Ghana Security and Exchange Commission (“SECOND“) to list the Company's ordinary shares (“Ordinary Shares”) by introduction on the GSE Main Market (“Admission”).

As the first lithium producer in the country to be listed on the GSE, the Company believes that the admission to trading reflects from Ghana pioneering approach to establish a path to long-term lithium supply to support the transition to electrification and meet global climate change goals.

Company presentation

Atlantic Lithium is a responsible and modern mining company, which is advancing its flagship project, the Ewoyaa Lithium Project (“Ewoyaa” or the “Project”), a globally significant hard rock spodumene deposit located from Ghana Central regiontowards the production of the country's first lithium mine.

According to June 2023 Definitive Feasibility Study of the Ewoyaa Project is expected to produce a steady state 365,000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate per year1making it one of the largest spodumene mines in the world.2

On October 20, 2023the Company announced that from Ghana The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources had granted a Mining lease with respect to the Project, including the project Ewoyaa lithium mine and processing plant, enabling the advancement of the project towards commercial production.

The Company welcomed from Ghana sovereign mining fund (“MIIF”) as a new major strategic shareholder January 24, 2024 next to a 5 million US dollars Investment in Atlantic Lithium by way of share subscription. The investment, which constituted the first stage of the total project proposed by the MIIF US$32.9 million investment in the Company and its Ghanaian subsidiaries (“Strategic investment“), demonstrates the significant support of the Ghanaian government for the advancement of the project.

In accordance with the second stage of Strategic investmentsubject to the Company reaching a binding agreement with MIIF, MIIF has agreed to invest an additional amount US$27.9 million in the Company's Ghanaian subsidiaries which hold the Company's lithium interests Ghana (“Ghana Portfolio”), to acquire a 6% contributing interest in the Ghana Portfolio, including the Project.

The MIIF recommends and supports the listing on the GSE of all mining companies in which it holds stakes, which it believes gives Ghanaians the opportunity to invest in such a strategically important sector for the country. Atlantic Lithium is therefore proud to have worked closely with the MIIF and the GSE to enable its listing during a pivotal year for the Company.

The Company is currently awaiting parliamentary ratification of the mining lease relating to the project and, at the same time, is advancing the necessary authorization stages, with the intention of inaugurating works at Ewoyaa in the second half of 2024.

The project is expected to reach design capacity in 2026, amid growing global demand for electric vehicles.

Having operated in Ghana since 2016, the Company is now a leading employer and taxpayer in the Central region. Atlantic Lithium is proud that its local team is entirely Ghanaian; with many members of the communities surrounding the project. Thanks to the development of Ewoyaa Lithium Projectthe Company recognizes and assumes its role of representation Ghana and support the enrichment of the lives of its local stakeholders.

Like the government of from Ghana partner of choice, the Company is committed to supporting the country's green minerals objectives and cementing from Ghana status as a leading jurisdiction for mining investment.

Reason for request

The admission of the Company's shares to trading on the GSE is expected to broaden the Company's investor base and increase the Company's visibility both within Ghana and on a global scale.

As Ewoyaa approaches construction and production, the company believes the admission will also provide greater wealth creation opportunities for Ghanaians and the country's financial institutions. Ghanaby aligning more closely Atlantic Lithium with its Ghanaian stakeholders.

The Company believes that the listing of the GSE once again demonstrates its strong commitment to the long-term development of the Ghanaian economy, enabling Ghanaians to share participation in the country's critical mineral production targets.

The Company will not place or issue any new Atlantic Lithium shares as part of its listing on the GSE. The listing on the GSE will have no impact on the Company's listing on the AIM or Australian Securities Exchange.

The registration date will be communicated in due course.

A copy of the Company's GSE prospectus can be viewed via the following link:

https://www.atlanticlithium.com.au/s/Atlantic-Lithium-Limited-Prospectus-April-2024.pdf.

Black Star Brokerage Limited (“Black Star“) acts as transaction advisor, broker sponsor and arranger for the listing of the Company.

Commenting, Neil Herbertexecutive president of Atlantic Lithiumsaid:

“As the first lithium company to begin operations in the market Ghana Stock Exchange, Atlantic Lithium The admission represents a new chapter in the country's prestigious mining history.

“By offering Atlantic Lithium actions on the GSE, we aim to maximize local participation in the project and more closely align our Ghanaian stakeholders with the long-term success of the company. Furthermore, we believe that we provide Ghanaian investors with the opportunity to contribute and participate in the advancement of the sector. from Ghana first lithium mine and the emergence of its promising green minerals industry.

Atlantic Lithium The GSE listing comes at an exciting time in the development of the Ewoyaa Lithium Project. Over the coming months, we plan to achieve several major events that will significantly advance the project towards mine construction. This includes the conclusion of the competitive operating partnership process, the ratification of the mining lease by Parliament and the granting of the final permits required by the company to begin construction at Ewoyaa.

“We are proud to support the country’s lithium production ambitions and ultimately deliver generational benefits to Ghana and Ghanaians.

“The Company is proud to have operated in Ghana since 2016, when it began its first exploration activities. As such, the listing on the GSE represents a major step in the Company's journey in Ghana“.

Endnotes

1 Ore Reserves, Mineral Resources and Production Targets

The information contained in this announcement regarding ore reserves, mineral resources and production targets is in accordance with the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code ). The information contained in this announcement regarding Ewoyaa's production targets is taken from the Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”) of the Ewoyaa Lithium Project, announced by the Company on June 29, 2023available on atlanticlithium.com.au. The Company confirms that all technical parameters underlying the DFS continue to apply. The significant assumptions of the Project were revised upon the granting of the mining lease for the Project, announced by the Company on October 20, 2023. The Company is not aware of any new information or data materially affecting the information included in this announcement or announcements dated June 29, 2023 And October 20, 2023.

2 Ewoyaa to become one of the 10 largest global producers of spodumene concentrate

Based on a comparison of targeted spodumene concentrate production capacity (ktpa, 100% basis) of selected hard rock spodumene projects worldwide (refer to the company's presentation dated September 8, 2023).

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UNITED KINGDOM domestic law under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (“MAR”), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company’s obligations under section 17 of MAR.

For any further information, please contact:

Atlantic Lithium Limited

Neil Herbert (Executive President)

Amanda Harsas (financial director and general secretary)

Internet with solid filling

www.atlanticlithium.com.au

Plain Fill Envelope

[email protected]

Tel: +61 2 8072 0640

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Designated advisor

Jeff Keating

Charlie Bouverat

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

PR Limited Yellow Jersey

Charles Goodwin

Bessie Elliot [email protected]

Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

Canaccord Genuity Limited

Financial Advisor:

Raj Khatri (UNITED KINGDOM) /

Duncan St John, Christian Calabrese (Australia)

Business brokerage:

James Asensio

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 4500

Notes to editors:

About Atlantic Lithium

www.atlanticlithium.com.au

Atlantic Lithium is an AIM and ASX listed lithium company advancing its flagship project, the Ewoyaa Lithium Projectan important discovery of spodumene and lithium pegmatite Ghanathrough to production to become the country's first lithium-producing mine.

The project's definitive feasibility study indicates the production of 3.6 Mt of spodumene concentrate over a 12-year mine life, making it one of the largest spodumene concentrate mines in the world.

The project, which received a Mining lease In October 2023is developed under an equity acquisition agreement with Piedmont Lithium Inc.

Atlantic Lithium holds a portfolio of lithium projects within a radius of 509 km2 and 774km2 tenures granted and under-requested overall Ghana and Ivory Coast respectively, which, in addition to the project, include considerably under-explored and highly prospective permits.

