Wall Street drifts while awaiting reports on Apple and the US labor market

HONG KONG With a Federal Reserve meeting expected, U.S. stocks are drifting Thursday as Wall Street awaits earnings reports from one of its most influential stocks and the health of the country's labor market.

The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in morning trading, a day after swinging sharply when the Federal Reserve said this probably delays the drop in interest rates but I don't intend to go through them. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 142 points, or 0.4%, as of 10:25 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.5%.

The bond market was also relatively quiet ahead of Friday's release of the U.S. government's report on the number of jobs created by employers last month. It is one of the most anticipated economic reports each month, and economists expect it to show a slowdown in hiring.

Apple, meanwhile, will say how much it earned in early 2024 after trading closes on Thursday. It's the latest among the group of stocks known as the Magnificent Seven, which generated the majority of the market's gains last year. Apple shares gained 1.3%.

Earnings reports from other companies helped boost the market. Qualcomm rose 9% after beating earnings and revenue forecasts last quarter. The technology company also gave forecasts for future revenue and earnings whose midpoints beat analysts' expectations.

Carvana rose 33.9% after the used-car seller reported much better quarterly results than analysts expected, boosted by better-than-expected sales.

MGM Resorts International climbed 3.9% after also beating earnings and revenue forecasts. He credits higher traffic at MGM China, which has intensified as COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted in Macau.

They helped offset a 16.2% decline for Etsy, which only roughly matched analysts' earnings and revenue expectations. He speaks of a continued challenging environment in which customers are overall more selective about the non-essential products they purchase.

DoorDash sank 12.8% after reporting a worse than expected loss. The company, which has spent more on personnel and research and development, also gave a forecast range for underlying earnings trends for the current quarter whose midpoint is lower than analysts' expectations.

Peloton Interactive swung from an initial gain to a 7.5% loss after announcing it would cut about 400 jobs as part of a program to save $200 million in costs per year. It also announced that its CEO, Barry McCarthy, was resigning. The company's shares had fallen to a record low last week.

Linde was one of the heaviest weightings in the S&P 500, falling 5.3%, despite stronger-than-expected results for the latest quarter. The industrial gases and engineering company's revenue missed Wall Street expectations, as did the midpoint of its expected profit range for the current quarter.

In the bond market, which has recently helped dictate much of the stock market's movements, returns have been mixed following some economic reports.

It has been shown that fewer American workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than economists expected. It's the latest signal that the job market remains strong despite high interest rates.

A separate, potentially more disappointing report suggests that growth in the amount of U.S. workers produced per hour worked was weaker in early 2024 than economists expected. A measure comparing labor costs to productivity increased more than expected in the preliminary report. That could put upward pressure on inflation, which is one of the biggest fears on Wall Street.

The economy is in a difficult situationwhere it is hoped that it will remain strong enough to avoid a recession, but not so strong as to make the situation worse. progress on inflation has already stalled.

Stubbornly high inflation numbers this year are what prompted Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to say Wednesday that it will likely take longer than expected to have enough confidence in controlling inflation before be able to reduce interest rates.

The Fed's main interest rate is at its highest level since 2001, and cuts relieve some pressure on the economy and financial markets.

After entering the year plan for six or more rate cuts in 2024, traders are now largely betting on one or two, or none, according to CME Group data.

The 10-year Treasury yield remains at 4.63%. The two-year yield, which is closer to expectations for the Fed, fell to 4.92% from 4.97% Wednesday evening.

In foreign stock markets, indices were mixed in Asia and Europe. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 2.5%, while other Chinese markets were closed for holidays.

AP writers Matt Ott and Zimo Zhong contributed.