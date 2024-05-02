Stocks climb as fears of Fed rate hike fade, with Apple on deck





U.S. stocks rose calmly on Thursday after the Fed's storm, as investors put aside rate concerns for now to focus on Apple's (AAPL) earnings and upcoming monthly report on employment. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose about 0.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) gained 0.6%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the gains, up 0.9%. Stocks are recovering from Wednesday's volatile session dominated by the wait for the Federal Reserve's policy decision. Chairman Jerome Powell downplayed the likelihood of an interest rate hike, providing relief to investors worried that recent signs of “persistent” inflation could prompt the move. Learn more: What the Fed's rate decision means for bank accounts, CDs, loans and credit cards As Powell again emphasized that the Fed still depends on data to shape its thinking, the April jobs report, due Friday, is the center of attention. Wall Street is watching for any signs of cracks in the strength of the labor market, a key factor for policymakers. At the same time, the OECD attributes U.S. outperformance as the reason the global economy is growing faster than expected, providing another reason for optimism. Apple's quarterly results, due after the market close on Thursday, led the results. Wall Street is bracing for a drop in revenue and a potentially significant decline in iPhone sales in China. But there could be some potential positives for the “Magnificent Seven” megacap in its results. Live6 updates Tech stocks rise, semiconductors lead gains Semiconductor stocks were among the tech sector's biggest gainers on Thursday. The Information Technology Sector Select ETF (XLK) rose more than 1% during trading. AI darling Nvidia (NVDA) rose more than 2% while Qualcomm (QCOM) rose more than 10% following the semiconductor company's better-than-expected revenue forecast. Equipment maker Chipmaker ASML (ASML) rose more than 2%.

Bitcoin Rebounds to $59,000 Following Record ETF Outflow Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rose more than 3% on Thursday to exceed $59,000 following a record daily outflow from spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The cryptocurrency fell below $57,000 on Wednesday as investors scooped up a net $564 million from spot bitcoin ETFs, according to Bloomberg data. The cryptocurrency has been on a downward trend recently, falling for three straight days before Thursday's rebound.

Carvana soars 34% thanks to surprise profit Carvana (CRVN) stock soared 34% on Thursday after the online automotive platform reported a surprise profit for its latest quarter. The company reported adjusted quarterly profit of $0.23, compared to an expected loss of $0.80. Revenue came in at $3.06 billion, above Wall Street estimates of $2.76 billion. The company also reported a record gross profit per unit (GPU) of $6,432, up $2,129 from last year. Shares were hovering around $120 each in early trading Thursday. The stock is up about 143% year to date.

Stocks Rise After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, Apple Profits On Track Stocks rose Thursday morning after a volatile trading session Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's policy decision. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up about 0.6% at the open. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) gained 0.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the gains, up 0.8%. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged. Fears of a possible rate hike rather than a rate cut have recently seeped into markets. Investors were reassured by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comment that the central bank was unlikely to raise rates. On the earnings front, Apple (AAPL) is expected to release its report this afternoon. Shares of the iPhone maker opened about 1.5% higher on Thursday.

Bring your macro notes to Apple's earnings call tonight Most investors are bracing for a tough quarter for Apple (AAPL) this afternoon. To that end, shares are down 12% year to date, compared to a 5% gain for the S&P 500. The focus is on the impact of economic challenges in the United States and China on the powerful Apple. If these challenges prove more of an issue for sales, investors might avoid getting too excited about the inevitable AI talk during the earnings call. Useful point from Samik Chatterjee, analyst at JP Morgan: “Sentiment on Appl has improved despite challenging data with the focus now shifting to mastering the potential AI upgrade cycle; however, future results will still be important for investors by providing insight into the scale of cyclical challenges due to consumer spending pressure as well as headwinds from moderating market share in China[onApplhasimproveddespitetoughdatapointsasthefocushasshiftedtoowningthepotentialAIupgradecycle;howevertheupcomingearningsprintwillstillmatterforinvestorsinofferinginsightsintothemagnitudeofthecyclicalchallengesonaccountofpressuredconsumerspendingaswellastheheadwindsinrelationtomarketsharemoderationinChina”[surAppls'estaméliorémalgrédesdonnéesdifficilesl'accentétantdésormaismissurlamaîtriseducyclepotentieldemiseàniveaudel'IA ;cependantlesrésultatsàvenirseronttoujoursimportantspourlesinvestisseursenoffrantunaperçudel'ampleurdesdéfiscycliquesenraisondelapressiondesconsommateursdépensesainsiquelesventscontrairesliésàlamodérationdespartsdemarchéenChine[onApplhasimproveddespitetoughdatapointsasthefocushasshiftedtoowningthepotentialAIupgradecycle;howevertheupcomingearningsprintwillstillmatterforinvestorsinofferinginsightsintothemagnitudeofthecyclicalchallengesonaccountofpressuredconsumerspendingaswellastheheadwindsinrelationtomarketsharemoderationinChina”

The decline in rate hikes by the Fed The street is singing in unison this morning about an increasingly widespread message on the markets: the Fed could actually increase its rates this year to finally bring inflation back to its 2% target. This song is about pigs being more likely to run away than the Fed raising rates. Good point on all this from Jones Trading's Mike O'Rourke this morning after Wednesday's Fed decision: “The hype that Chairman Powell would put rate hikes back on the table was ridiculous. If ever there was a straw catalyst for a rally, this is it. The speculation was as insane as the belief at the start of the year that the FOMC Interest rates would be cut six times this year Nothing in the data or comments from the Fed supported such speculation about easing, but somehow. on the other, this view has become a consensus and has actually been priced into the markets. If the Fed is resilient, the FOMC will keep rates stable as long as necessary to curb inflation beyond the risk of tightening. excessive as decelerating economic data emerges, there will also be an election in six months Obviously, this is a man who took the $4 trillion Fed balance four. years to $9 trillion, then said today he would cut normalization to $7.4 trillion. Chairman Powell is only hawkish when he has no other choice, and currently inflation is keeping him in check. An aggressive increase in interest rates a year late does not make the fight against inflation severe“.

