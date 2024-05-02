Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Thursday May 2
Here are the most important news investors need to start their trading day:
1. Flickering from a power surge
Wednesday was a volatile day for the major averages following Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. ruled out that the central bank's next move would be a rate hike (more details below). The markets initially reacted positively to this news, but this did not last. THE Dow rallied more than 530 points to its session high, but ended up closing the day up just 87.37 points, or 0.23%. THE S&P500 was up 1.2% at one point, but ended the day losing 0.34%, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped more than 1.7% in intraday trading to close with a loss of 0.33%. Investors will be watching economic data and corporate profits on Thursday. Follow live market updates.
2. An “unlikely” rate hike
US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a press conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee on interest rate policy in Washington, USA , May 1, 2024.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
What to remember from Wednesday Federal Reserve meeting? Chairman Jerome Powell said it was “unlikely” that the Fed would raise rates as a next step. This statement comes as the Fed maintains rates at their current rate of 5.25% to 5.50%, as expected. The Fed has held rates at this level since July 2023, when it made one final rate hike and raised the range to its highest level in more than two decades. The Federal Interest Rate Setting Committee voted this week to slow the pace of balance sheet shrinkage, which could be seen as a gradual easing of monetary policy. But Powell also sent a warning Wednesday about continued price pressures. “Inflation is still too high,” he said. “Further progress in bringing it down is not assured and the path forward is uncertain.”
3. The Googlers are gone
A view of Google headquarters in Mountain View, California, United States on April 16, 2024.
Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu | Getty Images
Google laid off at least 200 employees from its “Core” team just before announcing stunning results on April 25, CNBC's Jennifer Elias reported. The Core team is the unit responsible for building the technical foundation behind the company's flagship products, and it also protects user security online. Some positions will be transferred to India and Mexico as part of the reorganization. Google's parent company Alphabet has been cutting jobs since early last year, when the company cut 12,000 positions, or about 6% of its workforce, after a downturn in the advertising market.
4. Reduce
Customers drink and use laptops in the store of American multinational chain Starbucks Coffee in Spain.
Xavi Lopez | Sopa Images | Light flare | Getty Images
Are consumers finally starting to cut back on their spending? Economists predict that they in response, they tighten spending while prices and interest rates remain high. Today, fast food chains could see this happening. Starbucks reported a surprise drop in same-store sales for the most recent quarter. KFC and Pizza Hut also saw this metric drop, while McDonalds said it would adopt a “street fight mentality” to compete for budget-conscious diners. Many restaurant companies offered other reasons for the declines, citing weather conditions or difficult comparisons with the previous year, but these do not fully explain the weak quarter.
5. The peloton leaves
Barry McCarthy speaks during an interview with CNBC at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), October 28, 2019.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
Platoon CEO Barry McCarthy is resigning after just over two years in the role and the company is laying off 15% of its workforce, or around 400 employees. The company also plans to continue closing showrooms and changing its international sales plan in an effort to cut costs by $200 million. Peloton said in a press release Thursday that the restructuring aims to realign its cost structure with the current size of its business. Peloton has named two interim co-CEOs and is seeking a permanent replacement.
CNBC's Samantha Subin, Jeff Cox, Jennifer Elias, Amelia Lucas and Gabrielle Fonrouge contributed to this report.
