Puig CEO talks name change for stock market debut





The Spanish beauty products company Puig plans to list on the stock exchanges of Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia on the 3rdrd May 2024 after pricing its IPO at a high-end rate (24.50 per share) and targeting a valuation of 13.9 billion according to various financial information sources. The impending listing would be Spain's biggest in almost a decade and the biggest European valuation since luxury car maker Porsche listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in September 2022. Puig, led by CEO Marc Puig from the third generation of the group, the founding family built its business on the sale of luxury perfumes. The company has seen its annual sales continually increase over the past three years, with 2023 being its best year on record. Its brand portfolio includes Jean Paul Gaultier, Rabanne and Carolina Herrera, as well as niche perfume houses like Byredo. In recent years, the company has also ventured into the color cosmetics category by purchasing British brand Charlotte Tilbury, and in January 2024, it entered the skincare category by acquiring a majority stake in the brand prestigious German Dr. Barbara Sturm. New branding pays homage to heritage and bright future ahead Puig said it plans to use proceeds from the stock sale to refinance recent transactions and support future growth in its portfolio. To celebrate this iconic moment in its 100-year history, the beauty company has also unveiled a brand new logo, which it says pays homage to both Puig's legacy and its bright future and reflects the culture and core values ​​of Puig by placing creativity at the forefront. center. The revamped logo was created with French art and design agency M/M (Paris), but is based on Swiss designer Yves Zimmerman's original work for the company over 50 years ago. It includes a bespoke font, Paralelo, which Puig says reinterprets the spirit of Mridien, a 1955 font by Adrian Frutiger that Zimmerman created especially for the company. It also includes a new symbol that he says was inspired by a painting by Mir. Puig is 'a house of creativity,' CEO says Chairman and CEO Marc Puig revealed more about the sentiment behind this rebranding. He said: “In this transformative moment for Puig, we wanted to reinforce who we are, what we do and what we stand for: a House of Creativity. We combine our long history with our commitment to innovation, our discretion with our sensibility as an inspiring place where brands can shine, people can grow and bold ideas are celebrated. Marc Puig also indicated that the new identity will be deployed for the first time during the bell ringing ceremony at the Barcelona Stock Exchange on May 3. It will then be implemented gradually, creating an organic transition and a juxtaposition with the existing. Puig's imminent listing is the latest in a series of European IPOs already launched this year. Swiss skincare and aesthetics company Galderma Group AG listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in March 2024, German retailer Douglas also listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in March and Luxembourg private equity firm numerous interests in the beauty sector, CVC Capital. Partners, launched on Euronext Amsterdam in April.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cosmeticsdesign-europe.com/Article/2024/05/02/Puig-CEO-on-its-rebrand-for-stock-exchange-debut The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos