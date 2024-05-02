Stock Market Today: Asian Markets Follow Wall Street Fluctuations After Fed Keeps Interest Rates High

HONG KONG (AP) Asian markets wobbled in early trading Thursday after U.S. stocks had a mixed finish as the Federal Reserve delayed cutting interest rates.

U.S. futures surged and oil prices rose.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index opened lower, then rose 0.1% to 38,299.71.

The Japanese yen jumped 2% in early trading in Asia on Thursday, driven by speculation of a new round of yen-purchasing interventions by Japanese authorities and a weaker U.S. dollar after the Fed meeting . Later, the yen reversed its trend and erased earlier gains. At midday, the dollar was trading at 156.04 yen, down from 154.91 yen.

As expected, the Japanese Ministry of Finance, via the Bank of Japan, once again sold US dollars to stabilize the yen. “In effect, the Japanese government is dipping into its massive war chest of $1.2 trillion, seeking to profit from the dollar it bought back in 2000,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said in a statement. comment he added that the hope was to stabilize the yen around 155-157 to the dollar.

In South Korea, the Kospi edged down 0.1% to 2,688.80, after official data showed the country's consumer prices in April rose 2.9% year-on-year, a faster pace. slow compared to March data.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index added 2.3% to 18,178.43. Other markets in China remained closed for Labor Day.

Elsewhere, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.5% to 7,603.80.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 index fell 0.3% to 5,018.39 after the Fed kept its main interest rate at its highest level since 2001, as markets expected. The index rebounded up to 1.2% in the afternoon before giving up all its gains at the end of the session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% to 37,903.29 and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.3% to 15,605.48.

Turning to financial markets, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke out loud about the fear that has recently sent stock prices lower and erased traders' hopes of an imminent interest rate cut : Over the past few months, inflation has shown a lack of further progress towards our 2% target. He also said it will likely take “longer than expected to gain enough confidence to cut rates, a move that would ease pressure on the economy and investment prices.”

At the same time, however, Powell allayed market fears that inflation may have remained so high that further rate hikes may be necessary.

I think it's unlikely that the next policy rate hike will be a hike, he said.

The Fed also offered some help to financial markets by saying it would slow the pace of reducing its holdings of Treasuries. Such a move could grease the trading wheels of the financial system, providing stability to the bond market.

Traders themselves had already lowered their expectations for rate cuts this year to one or two, if any, after starting the year predicting six or more. That's because they saw the same set of reports as the Fed, which showed inflation remaining stubbornly higher than expected this year.

Powell had previously hinted that rates could remain high for some time. This was a disappointment for Wall Street after the Fed earlier indicated it was considering three rate cuts in 2024.

A report from the Institute for Supply Management says the U.S. manufacturing sector unexpectedly fell back into contraction last month. Another report says U.S. employers posted slightly fewer job openings at the end of March than economists expected.

The hope on Wall Street was that a slowdown could help prevent upward pressure on inflation. The downside is that if it weakens too much, a major support for the economy could collapse.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude ended three days of decline and rose 45 cents to $79.45 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 44 cents to $83.88 a barrel.

In currency trading, the euro costs $1.0713, up from $1.0709.