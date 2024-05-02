Stock Market Today: Asian Markets Follow Wall Street Fluctuations After Fed Keeps Interest Rates High

Suggest a correction
HONG KONG (AP) Asian markets wobbled in early trading Thursday after U.S. stocks had a mixed finish as the Federal Reserve delayed cutting interest rates.
U.S. futures surged and oil prices rose.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index opened lower, then rose 0.1% to 38,299.71.
The Japanese yen jumped 2% in early trading in Asia on Thursday, driven by speculation of a new round of yen-purchasing interventions by Japanese authorities and a weaker U.S. dollar after the Fed meeting . Later, the yen reversed its trend and erased earlier gains. At midday, the dollar was trading at 156.04 yen, down from 154.91 yen.
As expected, the Japanese Ministry of Finance, via the Bank of Japan, once again sold US dollars to stabilize the yen. “In effect, the Japanese government is dipping into its massive war chest of $1.2 trillion, seeking to profit from the dollar it bought back in 2000,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said in a statement. comment he added that the hope was to stabilize the yen around 155-157 to the dollar.
In South Korea, the Kospi edged down 0.1% to 2,688.80, after official data showed the country's consumer prices in April rose 2.9% year-on-year, a faster pace. slow compared to March data.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index added 2.3% to 18,178.43. Other markets in China remained closed for Labor Day.
Elsewhere, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.5% to 7,603.80.
On Wednesday, the S&P 500 index fell 0.3% to 5,018.39 after the Fed kept its main interest rate at its highest level since 2001, as markets expected. The index rebounded up to 1.2% in the afternoon before giving up all its gains at the end of the session.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% to 37,903.29 and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.3% to 15,605.48.
Turning to financial markets, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke out loud about the fear that has recently sent stock prices lower and erased traders' hopes of an imminent interest rate cut : Over the past few months, inflation has shown a lack of further progress towards our 2% target. He also said it will likely take “longer than expected to gain enough confidence to cut rates, a move that would ease pressure on the economy and investment prices.”
At the same time, however, Powell allayed market fears that inflation may have remained so high that further rate hikes may be necessary.
I think it's unlikely that the next policy rate hike will be a hike, he said.
The Fed also offered some help to financial markets by saying it would slow the pace of reducing its holdings of Treasuries. Such a move could grease the trading wheels of the financial system, providing stability to the bond market.
Traders themselves had already lowered their expectations for rate cuts this year to one or two, if any, after starting the year predicting six or more. That's because they saw the same set of reports as the Fed, which showed inflation remaining stubbornly higher than expected this year.
Powell had previously hinted that rates could remain high for some time. This was a disappointment for Wall Street after the Fed earlier indicated it was considering three rate cuts in 2024.
A report from the Institute for Supply Management says the U.S. manufacturing sector unexpectedly fell back into contraction last month. Another report says U.S. employers posted slightly fewer job openings at the end of March than economists expected.
The hope on Wall Street was that a slowdown could help prevent upward pressure on inflation. The downside is that if it weakens too much, a major support for the economy could collapse.
In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude ended three days of decline and rose 45 cents to $79.45 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 44 cents to $83.88 a barrel.
In currency trading, the euro costs $1.0713, up from $1.0709.
|
Sources
2/ https://kdvr.com/news/money/ap-stock-market-today-asian-stocks-follow-wall-st-tumble-most-markets-in-the-region-close-for-holiday/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]