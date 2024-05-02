Stock market today: Wall Street climbs to reduce its loss for the week

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks rose Thursday to pare the majority of their losses from the week.

The S&P 500 rose 45.81 points, or 0.9%, to 5,064.20 after swinging sharply as the Federal Reserve said it would likely delay cutting interest rates but did not plan to do so. increase. It more than halved its decline for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 322.37, or 0.9%, to 38,225.66, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 235.48, or 1.5%, to 15,840.96.

In the bond market, Treasury yields eased ahead of Friday's release of a U.S. government report on the number of jobs created by employers last month. It is one of the most anticipated economic reports each month, and economists expect it to show a slowdown in hiring.

Markets will be hungry for data that suggests the economy is not heating up more than in the first three months of 2024, according to Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investments at E-Trade at Morgan Stanley. This would give the Fed more room to consider cutting rates.

Earnings reports from several major companies helped push the market higher. Qualcomm rose 9.7% after beating earnings and revenue forecasts last quarter. The technology company also gave forecasts for future revenue and earnings whose midpoints beat analysts' expectations.

Carvana rose 33.8% after the used-car seller reported much better quarterly results than analysts expected, boosted by better-than-expected sales.

MGM Resorts International rose 2.8% after also beating earnings and revenue forecasts. He credits higher traffic at MGM China, which has intensified as COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted in Macau.

Apple rose 2.2% ahead of its earnings report, released after trading closed on Thursday. It's the latest among the group of stocks known as the Magnificent Seven, which generated the majority of the markets' gains last year.

They helped offset a 15.1% drop for Etsy, which only roughly matched analysts' earnings and revenue expectations. He speaks of a continued challenging environment in which customers are overall more selective about the non-essential products they purchase.

DoorDash sank 10.3% after reporting a worse-than-expected loss. The company, which has spent more on personnel and research and development, also gave a forecast range for underlying earnings trends for the current quarter whose midpoint is lower than analysts' expectations.

Peloton Interactive swung from an initial gain to a 2.8% loss after announcing it would cut about 400 jobs as part of a program to save $200 million in costs annually. It also announced that its CEO, Barry McCarthy, was resigning. The company's shares had fallen to a record low last week.

Linde was one of the heaviest weightings in the S&P 500, falling 5.2%, despite stronger-than-expected results for the latest quarter. The industrial gases and engineering company's revenue missed Wall Street expectations, as did the midpoint of its expected profit range for the current quarter.

In the bond market, which has recently helped dictate much of the stock market's movements, yields have fallen following some economic reports.

One showed that fewer U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than economists had expected. It's the latest signal that the job market remains strong despite high interest rates.

A separate, potentially more disappointing report suggests that growth in the amount of U.S. workers produced per hour worked was weaker in early 2024 than economists expected. A measure comparing labor costs to productivity increased more than expected in the preliminary report. This could put upward pressure on inflation.

The economy is in a difficult situation, where there are hopes it will remain strong enough to avoid a recession, but not so strong as to worsen already stalled progress on inflation.

Stubbornly high inflation numbers this year are what prompted Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to say Wednesday that it will likely take longer than expected to get enough confidence in inflation to cut rates of interest.

The Fed's main interest rate is at its highest level since 2001, and cuts would ease some pressure on the economy and financial markets.

After starting the year predicting six or more rate cuts in 2024, traders are now largely betting on one or two, or none at all, according to CME Group data.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.58% from 4.63% Wednesday evening. The two-year yield, which is closer to the Fed's expectations, fell to 4.88% from 4.97%.

In foreign stock markets, indices were mixed in Asia and Europe. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 2.5%, while other Chinese markets were closed for holidays.

AP writers Matt Ott and Zimo Zhong contributed.