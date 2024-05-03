Stock Market Today: Live Updates

Traders work on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, USA

Stock futures rose Thursday evening as investors prepared for the upcoming April jobs report, due Friday morning..

Futures contracts linked to Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 232 points, or 0.6%. S&P500 futures rose almost 0.3%, while Nasdaq100 futures rose about 0.6%.

In extended trading, Apple rose more than 6% after announcing a $110 billion stock buyback and better bottom line. biotechnology Amgen jumped 14% after reporting better-than-expected earnings and revenue, whileCloud Flare lost 14% after issuing weak revenue forecasts for the full year.

The three main American stock indexes ended higher on Thursday. The S&P 500 jumped 0.91%, while the Dow gained 0.85%. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed and gained 1.51%.

Despite Thursday's rebound, the major averages remain on track to end the week in negative territory. The S&P 500 is down 0.7% so far this week, while the Nasdaq is down almost 0.6%. The Dow Jones is down 0.04% over the period.

Following Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting, Chairman Jerome Powell appeared to rule out a hike as the central bank's next move, but that doesn't necessarily mean traders should start hoping for cuts in the near future.

“While rate cuts are unlikely in the near term because inflation remains high, the hurdles to raising rates are very high. Continued strength in the labor market also reduces the urgency to cut rates, but the potential rate cap currently combined with a strong economy is positive for stocks,” said Sonu Varghese, global macro strategist at Carson Group.

On Friday, the central bank and all of Wall Street will focus on the April non-farm payrolls report, paying particular attention to wage developments.

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect the creation of 240,000 jobs, which marks a slowdown from the 303,000 jobs gained in March. They also predict that the average hourly wage will increase by 4% year-on-year and that the unemployment rate will remain at 3.8%.