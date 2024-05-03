Business
Stock Market Today: Live Updates
Traders work on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, USA
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
Stock futures rose Thursday evening as investors prepared for the upcoming April jobs report, due Friday morning..
Futures contracts linked to Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 232 points, or 0.6%. S&P500 futures rose almost 0.3%, while Nasdaq100 futures rose about 0.6%.
In extended trading, Apple rose more than 6% after announcing a $110 billion stock buyback and better bottom line. biotechnology Amgen jumped 14% after reporting better-than-expected earnings and revenue, whileCloud Flare lost 14% after issuing weak revenue forecasts for the full year.
The three main American stock indexes ended higher on Thursday. The S&P 500 jumped 0.91%, while the Dow gained 0.85%. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed and gained 1.51%.
Despite Thursday's rebound, the major averages remain on track to end the week in negative territory. The S&P 500 is down 0.7% so far this week, while the Nasdaq is down almost 0.6%. The Dow Jones is down 0.04% over the period.
Following Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting, Chairman Jerome Powell appeared to rule out a hike as the central bank's next move, but that doesn't necessarily mean traders should start hoping for cuts in the near future.
“While rate cuts are unlikely in the near term because inflation remains high, the hurdles to raising rates are very high. Continued strength in the labor market also reduces the urgency to cut rates, but the potential rate cap currently combined with a strong economy is positive for stocks,” said Sonu Varghese, global macro strategist at Carson Group.
On Friday, the central bank and all of Wall Street will focus on the April non-farm payrolls report, paying particular attention to wage developments.
Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect the creation of 240,000 jobs, which marks a slowdown from the 303,000 jobs gained in March. They also predict that the average hourly wage will increase by 4% year-on-year and that the unemployment rate will remain at 3.8%.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/05/02/stock-market-today-live-updates.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stock Market Today: Live Updates
- Chromecast with Google TV Wi-Fi issues with Google Nest Wi-Fi
- Heartbreaking latest video shows cricket star Josh Baker taking three wickets in final match, just hours before his death at 20
- Rival Hollywood studio just offered to buy Paramount in major shake-up
- The ugly yellow dress was (mostly) the real Bill Blass
- I can't reconnect the camera after changing the internet…
- Karanganyar farmer offers sacrificial cow to President Jokowi – Solopos.com
- Linton: West Side Casino Questions
- Humphrey gets 500th career strikeout, Dukes Fall to Coastal Carolina
- Stock market today: Wall Street climbs to reduce its loss for the week
- Anger damages blood vessel function and increases risk of heart disease
- Who is Keith Davidson, the lawyer who negotiated secret payments from Trump? : NPR