Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,823.22, up 94.67 points): Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 84 cents, or 1.72 percent, to $49.83 on 11.0 million shares. Air Canada. (TSX:AC). Transportation. Down $1.71, or 8.36 percent, to $18.75 on 10.4 million shares. Canopy Growth Corp. Health care. Down $1.57, or 9.96 percent, to $14.19 on 6.8 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 24 cents, or 0.46 percent, to $52.03 on 6.7 million shares. BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE). Telecom. Down 62 cents, or 1.36 percent, to $45.14 on 6.3 million shares. Baytex Energy Corp. Energy. Up two cents, or 0.41 percent, to $4.86 on 6.1 million shares. Companies in the news: Air Canada. (TSX:AC). Transportation. Down $1.71, or 8.36 percent, to $18.75. Air Canada reported a first-quarter profit loss, although it said it sees signs that business travel demand is recovering after the pandemic. The Montreal-based company increased its passenger revenues by nearly 11 percent year-over-year during the quarter ended March 31. Operating revenue rose 7 percent year-on-year to $5.23 billion, while its net loss compared to net profit of $4 million in the same quarter a year earlier. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI). Consumer products. Down 95 cents, or 3.90 percent, to $23.39. Pork markets are showing signs of improvement, said Curtis Frank, chief executive of Maple Leaf Foods Inc., helping the company turn a first-quarter profit from a year ago even though sales were slightly decreases. The company says its profit was $51.6 million, or 42 cents per share, for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $57.7 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier. Net profit was positively influenced by lower feed costs, operational efficiency and other factors. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2024. The Canadian Press

