Stocks end higher ahead of April jobs data





Stocks closed higher Thursday ahead of Apple's April earnings and jobs report.

Economists expect 240,000 jobs to be created in April, a slowdown from the 303,000 recorded in March.

Savita Subramanian of Bank of America said the stock market has more room to run even without a rate cut.









US indexes closed higher on Thursday ahead of Apple's results and a key jobs report due out on Friday morning. The major averages rose slightly on Thursday, ending the two-day decline as large-cap technology stocks led the way while Treasury yields fell. Nvidia spearheaded the rebound with an increase of nearly 3%, while Microsoft gained about 1%. Investors are bracing for Apple earnings after the closing bell, with the stock rising more than 2% ahead of the earnings release. Expectations are mixedas investors eye falling demand in China and a weak iPhone upgrade cycle. On Friday, all eyes will be on the April nonfarm payrolls report, which is a key indicator of the Fed's next move. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones predict 240,000 new jobs will be created, marking a slowdown from 303,000 jobs created in March. Citi Bank's Veronica Clark said in a recent note that the drop in resignations is consistent with survey data showing a rapid decline in job prospects, and that a slowdown in hiring coincides with rising unemployment. “We continue to see downside risks to upcoming jobs reports, including April wages released on Friday,” she said in a note. Markets have regained momentum since Fed Chairman Jerome Powell calmed investors worried about the prospects of a rate hike this year, saying a hike in the federal funds rate would be unlikely. Bank of America's head of U.S. equities, Savita Subramanian, said the stock market has more room to run even without an easing of monetary policy. As high rates are likely to persist for longer, it told Bloomberg TV On Thursday, “this is actually a reasonable setup for stocks.” “I think we're heading towards a soft landing, with a reasonable market environment, maybe better growth than we're used to, higher rates and a little bit higher inflation,” he said. she declared. Here's where the US indices were at the 4 p.m. close on Thursday: Here's what else is happening: In commodities, bonds and cryptocurrencies: West Texas Intermediate crude was roughly flat at $79.03 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 0.3% to $83.70 a barrel.

Gold rose to $2,312.30 an ounce.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.579%.

Bitcoin rose 2.8% to trade at $59,217.

