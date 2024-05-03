Business
Stock market today: Asian stocks advance ahead of US jobs report
Asian stocks were mostly higher Friday ahead of the release of a U.S. jobs report, while several major markets, including Tokyo and Shanghai, were closed for holidays.
U.S. oil prices and futures were rising.
The Japanese yen strengthened slightly against the US dollar amid signs of massive central bank interventions to curb the US dollar's advance.
Financial newspaper Nihon Keizai Shimbun reported that the Bank of Japan is estimated to have spent about 8 trillion yen (about $50 billion) this week to try to prevent the yen from falling further against the dollar.
Although a weak yen can be a boon for Japanese companies that earn much of their revenue overseas, significant changes in the foreign exchange market can disrupt business planning, and a significantly weaker yen also increases costs imports of oil and other vital raw materials.
The dollar was trading at 153.08 Friday morning, up from 153.65 Thursday evening. The euro rose from $1.0727 to $1.0732.
Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1% to 18,301.11, tracking gains on Wall Street. News of new steps taken by Chinese leaders to boost the economy helped spur buying in tech stocks.
E-commerce giant Alibaba climbed 3.5% and rival JD.com rose 4.2%.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.7% to 7,637.00 and Seoul's Kospi edged up 0.2%. Taiwan's Taiex rose 0.8%.
The S&P 500 index rose 0.9% to 5,064.20 on Thursday after fluctuating sharply as the Federal Reserve said it would likely delay cutting interest rates but did not plan to raise them. It more than halved its decline for the week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9% to 38,225.66, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.5% to 15,840.96.
On Friday, the U.S. government will report the number of jobs created by employers last month, one of the most anticipated economic updates each month.
Economists expect a slowdown in hiring.
A report released Thursday showed that fewer American workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than economists expected. It's the latest signal that the job market remains strong despite high interest rates.
A separate, potentially more disappointing report suggests that growth in the amount of U.S. workers produced per hour worked was weaker in early 2024 than economists expected. A measure comparing labor costs to productivity increased more than expected in the preliminary report. This could put upward pressure on inflation.
Earnings reports from several major companies helped push the market higher on Thursday. Qualcomm rose 9.7% after beating earnings and revenue forecasts last quarter.
Carvana rose 33.8% after the used-car seller reported much better quarterly results than analysts expected, boosted by better-than-expected sales.
MGM Resorts International rose 2.8% after also beating earnings and revenue forecasts. He credits higher traffic at MGM China, which has intensified as COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted in Macau.
Apple rose 2.2% ahead of its earnings report, released after trading closed on Thursday.
DoorDash fell 10.3% after reporting a worse-than-expected loss, while Peloton Interactive swung from an initial gain to a 2.8% loss after announcing it would cut about 400 jobs as part of 'a program aimed at saving $200 million in costs per year. It also announced that its CEO, Barry McCarthy, was resigning. The company's shares had fallen to a record low last week.
The U.S. economy is in a difficult situation, where there are hopes it will remain strong enough to avoid a recession, but not so strong as to worsen already stalled progress on inflation.
Stubbornly high inflation numbers this year prompted Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to say Wednesday that it will likely take longer than expected to gain enough confidence in inflation to cut interest rates .
In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil gained 20 cents to $79.15 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 5 cents on Thursday.
Brent crude, the international standard, also gained 20 cents, to $83.87 a barrel.
AP Business Editor Stan Choe contributed.
