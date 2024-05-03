Reviews | Hong Kong stock market rebound: dead cat rebound or sustainable recovery?





Who would have thought, just a few months ago, that the Hang Seng Index would be the best in the world What is the major stock market performance in April? Last month, Hong Kong's benchmark index rose 7.4 percent, taking its gains since Jan. 22 to 18.7 percent and putting it on the cusp of a technically bull market. While Hong Kong stocks are still 42% below their February 2021 high, a palpable shift in sentiment has taken place over the past month, with just over half of the Hang Seng's gains occurring since the 19th. april. Percent last month, the S&P 500 Index had its worst month since September 2023, making Hong Kong's rally all the more remarkable. The city's stock market is benefiting from an explosion of unexpected tailwinds. The first is the strong rebound of actions of the continent driven by signs of economic stabilization, recent moves to strengthen and deepen China's capital markets and signals from Beijing that a more forceful response to the real estate sector crisis is likely to materialize within months future.

On April 26, foreign investors bought 3.1 billion US dollars of onshore stocks via trading links with Hong Kong, an all-time daily high that contributed to three consecutive months of inflows into Chinese stocks. The MSCI China Index, which tracks Chinese stocks listed in China and abroad, has outperformed developed and emerging market benchmarks since February. The second tailwind is aggressive buying of Hong Kong stocks by mainland investors, fueled by the cheap, high-yielding shares of overseas-listed Chinese state-owned enterprises. Chinese regulators gave sentiment a further boost last month by announcing measures aimed at expand the Stock Connect program with the city and encourage large companies from the continent to register here. 08:36 A fading fairytale dream: How China Evergrande grew, then crashed A fading fairytale dream: How China Evergrande grew, then crashed The third tailwind is the collapse of Asia-China trade, which gained popularity among international investors last year. The combination of the spectacular unfolding of betting on interest rate cuts In the US this year, a single cut is now fully embedded and a reallocation of funds from markets and asset classes that bore the brunt of the prolonged rise in rates has benefited Hong Kong. The city's currency peg to the US dollar has proven a source of resilience amid massive sell-offs in Asian currencies, particularly the dollar. yuan . The disorderly decline in the yen which apparently forced the Japanese government to intervene Monday To support the currency, money was moved to underowned and undervalued markets like mainland China and Hong Kong. In an April 26 report, Bank of America said the outperformance of Chinese stocks was partly due to the unwinding of popular trades on AI, Japan and China. China appears to be a hedge with cheap valuations, light positioning and low correlation to US monetary policy changes. This suggests that technical factors, as opposed to underlying fundamentals, are driving the Hang Seng rally. However, it has been a while since the struggling Hong Kong stock market was in an ideal situation. Given that it currently sits less than 20 percent above its 1997 rollback level, while the S&P 500 has risen approximately 450 percent since then, a significant improvement in sentiment is unlikely. not to be disdained, whatever its precise cause. However, while the technical aspects of the market should not be underestimated, there are good reasons to question the sustainability of the recovery. Betting on sustained gains in Hong Kong stocks is betting on a recovery in the Chinese economy and markets. This is still a contrarian position given the deep-rooted structural problems facing China and the country's crisis in the real estate market. 02:42 Japanese monetary authorities consider intervention options after yen falls to 34-year low Japanese monetary authorities consider intervention options after yen falls to 34-year low In an April 29 report, Goldman Sachs said the situation is far from clear, fundamentally and geopolitically, for Chinese stocks. He highlighted several important elements that must be in place for the recovery to endure, including better-than-expected growth and corporate profits, market reactions to U.S. monetary policy changes that continue to benefit Chinese assets, and the absence of a major escalation of geopolitical tensions. tensions before November US presidential election . It's a tall order, to say the least. Another major concern concerns the Hong Kong stock market itself. The city's stock exchange barely managed to make the top 10 in the ranking of stock products from IPOs in the first quarter of this year. The city has not had a new offer above $1 billion since October 2022 . The strongest companies are listed elsewhere while the weakest attract lukewarm interest . The scenario around China is still too gloomy to generate stronger foreign demand for the Hong Kong IPO market. It is worth keeping in mind that bear markets are often characterized by strong rallies. The revival of the Hang Seng could well be a dead cat rebound. Still, few predicted such a sudden and strong rally in Hong Kong stocks, especially one driven in part by a reallocation of funds from some of the most popular markets like Japan. Hong Kong stocks are cheap and benefit from investors' less pessimistic view of China. However, for the recovery to continue, a more fundamental change in the perception of the Chinese economy and markets is necessary. Nicholas Spiro is a partner at Lauressa Advisory

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/opinion/hong-kong-opinion/article/3261140/hong-kongs-stock-market-rebound-dead-cat-bounce-or-durable-recovery The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos