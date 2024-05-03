Stock market today: Wall Street jumps in premarket as key report shows hiring decline

Wall Street pointed to big gains Friday as a key report showed modest job growth in April, a sign that persistently high interest rates could begin to weigh more on the world's largest economy .

S&P 500 futures rose 1.2% before the bell, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 1.4%.

Employers nationwide added 175,000 jobs last month, down sharply from March's dramatic increase of 315,000. It was also well below the 233,000 gain that economists had predicted, suggesting that the Federal Reserve's aggressive series of rate hikes may finally slow the pace of hiring.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.48% from 4.58% Thursday evening.

The U.S. economy is in a difficult situation, where there are hopes it will remain strong enough to avoid a recession, but not so strong as to worsen already stalled progress on inflation.

Stubbornly high inflation numbers this year prompted Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to say Wednesday that it will likely take longer than expected to gain enough confidence in inflation to cut interest rates .

In Friday morning stock trading, Apple rose 6% after the tech giant raised its dividend and announced a $110 billion stock buyback, even as it posted the biggest decline quarterly iPhone sales since the start of the pandemic.

Expedia fell 12.2% after the online travel agency beat Wall Street targets but lowered its full-year bookings forecast as its Vrbo rental unit was slow to recover. recover from its migration to the Expedia platform.

In Europe at midday, Germany's DAX gained 0.4%, while Paris' CAC 40 and London's FTSE 100 each gained 0.5%.

Markets in Tokyo and mainland China were closed for holidays.

The Japanese yen strengthened slightly against the US dollar amid signs of massive central bank interventions to curb the dollar's advance.

Financial newspaper Nihon Keizai Shimbun reported that the government is estimated to have spent about 8 trillion yen (about $50 billion) in reserves this week to try to prevent the yen from falling further against the dollar.

The weak yen has helped push up prices of imported goods, explaining the Bank of Japan's recent decision to abandon its negative interest rate policy and raise its benchmark rate from zero to 0.1%. , compared to a long-standing level of minus 0.1%. It could raise rates further, Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economics said in a commentary, even if its 2% target is not reached.

Even though the economic case for a decline in the yen is much weaker, the Finance Ministry appears to have responded this week with a series of even more forceful foreign exchange interventions than two years ago,” Thieliant said. .

Although a weak yen is a boon for Japanese companies that earn much of their revenue overseas, significant changes in the foreign exchange market can disrupt business planning, and a significantly weaker yen also drives up costs imports of oil and other vital raw materials.

The dollar was trading at 153.18 yen Friday morning, compared to 153.65 Thursday evening. The euro rose from $1.0727 to $1.0748.

In Asian trading, Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.5% to 18,475.92, tracking gains on Wall Street. News of new steps taken by Chinese leaders to boost the economy also helped spur buying in tech stocks.

E-commerce giant Alibaba climbed 4.1% and rival JD.com rose 5.5%. Baidu advanced 4.4%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.6% to 7,629.00 and Seoul's Kospi slipped 0.3% to 2,676.63. Taiwan's Taiex rose 0.5%.

India's Sensex lost 0.9% to 73,952.37.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.9% on Thursday, a day after swinging sharply when the Federal Reserve said it would likely delay cutting interest rates but did not plan to raise them. That cut its losses for the week by more than half. The Dow rose 0.9% and the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.5%.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil gained 35 cents to $79.30 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 5 cents on Thursday.

Brent crude, the international standard, added 43 cents to $84.10 a barrel.