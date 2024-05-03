Business
Stock market today: Wall Street jumps in premarket as key report shows hiring decline
Wall Street pointed to big gains Friday as a key report showed modest job growth in April, a sign that persistently high interest rates could begin to weigh more on the world's largest economy .
S&P 500 futures rose 1.2% before the bell, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 1.4%.
Employers nationwide added 175,000 jobs last month, down sharply from March's dramatic increase of 315,000. It was also well below the 233,000 gain that economists had predicted, suggesting that the Federal Reserve's aggressive series of rate hikes may finally slow the pace of hiring.
The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.48% from 4.58% Thursday evening.
The U.S. economy is in a difficult situation, where there are hopes it will remain strong enough to avoid a recession, but not so strong as to worsen already stalled progress on inflation.
Stubbornly high inflation numbers this year prompted Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to say Wednesday that it will likely take longer than expected to gain enough confidence in inflation to cut interest rates .
In Friday morning stock trading, Apple rose 6% after the tech giant raised its dividend and announced a $110 billion stock buyback, even as it posted the biggest decline quarterly iPhone sales since the start of the pandemic.
Expedia fell 12.2% after the online travel agency beat Wall Street targets but lowered its full-year bookings forecast as its Vrbo rental unit was slow to recover. recover from its migration to the Expedia platform.
In Europe at midday, Germany's DAX gained 0.4%, while Paris' CAC 40 and London's FTSE 100 each gained 0.5%.
Markets in Tokyo and mainland China were closed for holidays.
The Japanese yen strengthened slightly against the US dollar amid signs of massive central bank interventions to curb the dollar's advance.
Financial newspaper Nihon Keizai Shimbun reported that the government is estimated to have spent about 8 trillion yen (about $50 billion) in reserves this week to try to prevent the yen from falling further against the dollar.
The weak yen has helped push up prices of imported goods, explaining the Bank of Japan's recent decision to abandon its negative interest rate policy and raise its benchmark rate from zero to 0.1%. , compared to a long-standing level of minus 0.1%. It could raise rates further, Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economics said in a commentary, even if its 2% target is not reached.
Even though the economic case for a decline in the yen is much weaker, the Finance Ministry appears to have responded this week with a series of even more forceful foreign exchange interventions than two years ago,” Thieliant said. .
Although a weak yen is a boon for Japanese companies that earn much of their revenue overseas, significant changes in the foreign exchange market can disrupt business planning, and a significantly weaker yen also drives up costs imports of oil and other vital raw materials.
The dollar was trading at 153.18 yen Friday morning, compared to 153.65 Thursday evening. The euro rose from $1.0727 to $1.0748.
In Asian trading, Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.5% to 18,475.92, tracking gains on Wall Street. News of new steps taken by Chinese leaders to boost the economy also helped spur buying in tech stocks.
E-commerce giant Alibaba climbed 4.1% and rival JD.com rose 5.5%. Baidu advanced 4.4%.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.6% to 7,629.00 and Seoul's Kospi slipped 0.3% to 2,676.63. Taiwan's Taiex rose 0.5%.
India's Sensex lost 0.9% to 73,952.37.
The S&P 500 index rose 0.9% on Thursday, a day after swinging sharply when the Federal Reserve said it would likely delay cutting interest rates but did not plan to raise them. That cut its losses for the week by more than half. The Dow rose 0.9% and the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.5%.
In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil gained 35 cents to $79.30 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 5 cents on Thursday.
Brent crude, the international standard, added 43 cents to $84.10 a barrel.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kron4.com/news/business/ap-business/ap-stock-market-today-asian-shares-advance-ahead-of-us-jobs-report/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- MetroWest and Greater Milford restaurants to enjoy Cinco de Mayo in style
- Teenagers arrested in Bellevue carjacking linked to $100,000 high-end fashion store theft
- Stock market today: Wall Street jumps in premarket as key report shows hiring decline
- Check out Buc-ee's in Louisiana and Derby Day in entertainment news
- Alabama football Kalen DeBoer strengthens defense via transfer portal
- Dismantled equipment from the Bontang Kuala yard sold for IDR 251 million to Joko Widodo
- Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara actor Romel Raj Krishna on his acting debut says he studied engineering but always wanted to become an actor
- Ayush Gupta to make spiritual videos inspired by Bollywood films
- County cricket day one: Somerset v Essex, Yorkshire v Glamorgan and more live | Provincial championship
- A mix of quality and fashion
- Reviews | Hong Kong stock market rebound: dead cat rebound or sustainable recovery?
- Xi Jinping's Europe trip aims to ease tensions over Ukraine, trade