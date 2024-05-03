On this episode of The long term visionCarl Vine, co-head of Asian investments at M&G, talks about the Japanese stock market, structural issues and investment policy.

Here are some excerpts from Vines' conversation with Morningstars Christine Benz and Dan Lefkovitz:

How the Tokyo Stock Exchange is pushing for better capital allocation

Christine Benz: We wanted to ask about policies related to investment in Japan. The Tokyo Stock Exchange has really pushed for better capital allocation with the aim of improving shareholder returns. They focus on price/book. Can you talk about all this effort and the importance of this factor?

Carl Vigne: You really highlighted what I consider to be a very important aspect of the rally in Japan that we have seen over the last year and a half. I think the anatomy of this recovery started at the end of December 22, when the Bank of Japan finally said, “Look, we might consider changing interest rates.” Obviously, it then took them another 15 months. But we knew then that they were perhaps going to win this long-term fight against inflation. And then, obviously, Warren Buffett got a little louder in the early '23s.

But around the same time as Buffett, Yamaji (Sama) from the Tokyo Stock Exchange came along and did something, which, honestly, I think is pretty extraordinary in a sort of global context. So the head of the stock market came out and said very publicly: any company that has a price-to-book ratio is not my preferred metric in this case, but anyway, any company that has a price-to-book ratio is book value less than one, or about half of the stock market. At this point you will have to write me a letter of apology. I'm paraphrasing a bit here and being a bit flippant. But this is what he said: I want you to write to the Tokyo Stock Exchange and tell us what you are going to do about this. And his message, the message that was then conveyed with more nuance through television interviews and radio interviews and podcasts and so on, was that you have to make a decision whether or not you want to be listed on my stock exchange. If you want to be publicly traded, you need to understand your cost of capital, both what it should be and what you need to do to earn at least that cost of capital. And I want you to write this to me and my team at the Tokyo Stock Exchange and then go and make this information public. And then, in a year, which is about seven weeks ago, I will name the companies that have not yet written this letter and I will do all of this publicly. So we're going to get into the motivation of shame. They gave them a year to do it, and then he said, “I'm going to expose him and shame him.”

It's quite radical for a stock market leader to take this level of position and be supported. It’s not as if the Cabinet Office hasn’t leaked messages that it was overstepping the mark. He was well supported. No one held him back at all. So, I think for me as an investor, especially with our engagement focus, where we've been trying for a long time to build an investment program that tries to help companies on their self-improvement journey. It actually made my job a lot easier, because it's not just a foreign investor coming in and telling you to do various things with your balance sheet. The stock market director now tells you: if you don't understand the cost of capital, go find out. And if you don't want to do that, fine, you can unsubscribe. And being listed in Japan is quite prestigious. So we saw an answer. We've definitely seen a response. We have seen a response from investors. Investors have received this pressure very positively. The only game in town in 2023 in terms of intra-market behavior, frankly, was well, there were two of them. There were semiconductors, but the big play then was cheap stocks. They all outperformed indiscriminately, I should say. But a rather astonishing aspect of what we see in Japan today is this coordinated state sponsorship aimed at actually cajoling the corporate sector to improve the return on investment. There aren't many times in history where I've seen such focus from above on this subject.

Has there been a reduction in the number of companies trading below price/book value?

Dan Lefkovitz: It's fascinating. Have you seen a significant reduction in the number of companies trading below price/book value? I'm curious what you're seeing in terms of capital allocation and how companies are using their profits to pay dividends, rather than to buy back shares or reinvest.

Vine: I would say that the changes we saw last year didn't start just a year ago. It really started, as I said, in the period 2011-2012, when Abe said that “we were going to do things differently and the social contract was going to change.” We have seen over a decade of dividend and profit growth. Compound earnings growth has been around 8-9% in Japan over the past decade. This is quite impressive for an economy devoid of any growth. And it's not too blessed in the technology sector like in the United States. So this is quite impressive and very widely distributed profit growth. Dividends increased further. So I think dividends have probably been growing, close to 12%, I think, in this region for over a decade now. Distribution rates are still quite low, around 40% in Japan. There are plenty of opportunities to increase dividends. Every year for as long as I can remember, we have experienced successive increases in buyouts. So yes, Japan has a religion about more efficient deployment of capital.

It's an old story. And I think some people are just tired of the Japanese stock story. They say: “I have been hearing about Japanese calls for restructuring for 20 years. And I have some sympathy for that. This has been going on for a long time. But you haven't seen in 20 years the type of changes you're seeing today. So just because it's an old story doesn't mean it's one you should ignore. The facts confirm that something very serious is happening. I think we are now entering a new chapter of balance sheet reform, which was previously more marginal, well, let's do some buybacks, well, let's increase the payout ratio. I think we're now seeing examples of companies saying, “Actually, I'm going to go from a 30% payout ratio to 80% because that's the appropriate thing to do.” We're seeing less incremental change and seeing change driven more by thinking about first principles rather than simply doing a little more than last year. So we are seeing more radical changes.

We also see the concept of the best owner, the concept of the best owner in business finance. Let's say I have five divisions and I think I'm the best owner of those two divisions, but those three divisions would probably be more competitive if they were part of another company. A simple concept, but one that has never really been present in the thinking of boards of directors in Japan. It's totally changed. Every company we talk to now has more than one line of business, which is most of Japan, a lot of diversification in the business sector, they all realize that actually they were going to focus on these two or three things where we have global competitiveness and those two or three things were going to find out who else this company has to live with. This business re-optimization is unlocking massive enterprise value across Japan. And I think this will be a multi-year trend. It won't happen overnight.