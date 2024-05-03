Stock market today: Wall Street jumps as key report shows hiring decline | national news

Stocks are up on Wall Street Friday following a government report showing job growth increased slightly in Aprila sign that persistently high interest rates could start to take an even bigger toll on the world's largest economy.

The S&P 500 was up 1.1% in afternoon trading and on track to erase its losses from the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 425 points, or 1.1%, as of 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time. The Nasdaq composite added 1.9%.

Employers nationwide added 175,000 jobs last month, down sharply from March's dramatic increase of 315,000. It was also well below the gain of 233,000 predicted by economists. April's average hourly wage also increased less than expected. The report suggests that the Federal Reserve's aggressive series of rate hikes may ultimately slow the pace of hiring.

Demand for labor is slowing, which will eventually ease inflationary pressures, giving the Fed some room to cut rates later this year, said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial. Slower payroll growth and fewer hours worked imply that the economy is slowing at a measured pace. This jobs report is consistent with the narrative of a soft landing.

Treasury yields in the bond market mostly fell following the jobs report. The yield on 10-year Treasury bonds fell to 4.53% from 4.59% Thursday evening. The two-year yield, which is closer to the Fed's expectations, fell to 4.82% from 4.88%.

The American economy is in a difficult situationwhere it is hoped that it will remain strong enough to avoid a recession, but not so strong as to make the situation worse. progress on inflation has already stalled. This is essentially the soft landing the Fed hopes to achieve as it attempts to return the inflation rate to its 2% target. Consumer inflation stood at 3.5% in March, well below the peak of 9.1% almost two years ago.

Stubbornly high inflation figures this year have been pushed Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will say this on Wednesday that it will likely take longer than expected to gain enough confidence in inflation to reduce interest rates.

Some of the data from the jobs report softens that narrative somewhat, said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management. “They want to cut interest rates, but they need more confidence in the inflation data and today's wage data gives them a little more confidence.

The Fed's main interest rate is at its highest level since 2001, and cuts would ease some pressure on the economy and financial markets.

The benchmark S&P 500 index fell 4.2% in April, its first monthly loss since October, as signals of stubbornly high inflation forced traders to lower their expectations for when the Fed could start easing interest rates.

After entering the year plan for six or more rate cuts in 2024, traders are now largely betting on one or two, or none, according to CME Group data.

Technology stocks contributed largely to Friday's rise. Apple jumped 6.5% after announcing a massive $110 billion stock buyback. The tech giant reported late Thursday its biggest quarterly decline in iPhone sales since the start of the pandemic.

Microsoft rose 2.1% and Nvidia 3%.

Several companies rose after reporting quarterly results that beat Wall Street estimates, including Amgen, which climbed 13% and Live Nation Entertainment, which added 9.8%.

Booking Holdings rose 4.6% after reporting better-than-expected bookings and revenue in the first quarter. Another online travel agency, Expedia Group, did not fare as well. Its shares fell 13.5% after the company's latest quarterly results beat Wall Street targets but lowered its full-year bookings forecast as its Vrbo rental unit was slow to recover. recover from its migration to the Expedias platform.

In Europe, Germany's DAX gained 0.6%, while the CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.5% and London's FTSE 100 gained 0.5%.

Markets in Tokyo and mainland China were closed for holidays. The Japanese yen appreciated slightly against the dollar.