Stock market today: Global stocks advance ahead of key US jobs report

European and Asian stocks were mostly higher Friday ahead of the release of a U.S. jobs report that is expected to show the economy remains strong despite a prolonged period of high interest rates.

U.S. oil prices and futures were rising.

Germany's DAX gained 0.3% to 17,958.12 and the CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.5% to 7,950.67. In London, the FTSE 100 gained 0.3% to 8,198.88.

The S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6%.

Markets in Tokyo and mainland China were closed for holidays.

The Japanese yen strengthened slightly against the US dollar amid signs of massive central bank interventions to curb the dollar's advance.

Financial newspaper Nihon Keizai Shimbun reported that the government is estimated to have spent about 8 trillion yen (about $50 billion) in reserves this week to try to prevent the yen from falling further against the dollar.

The weak yen has helped push up prices of imported goods, explaining the Bank of Japan's recent decision to abandon its negative interest rate policy and raise its benchmark rate from zero to 0.1%. , compared to a long-standing level of minus 0.1%. It could raise rates further, Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economics said in a commentary, even if its 2% target is not reached.

Even though the economic case for a decline in the yen is much weaker, the Finance Ministry appears to have responded this week with a series of even more forceful foreign exchange interventions than two years ago,” Thieliant said. .

Although a weak yen is a boon for Japanese companies that earn much of their revenue overseas, significant changes in the foreign exchange market can disrupt business planning, and a significantly weaker yen also drives up costs imports of oil and other vital raw materials.

The dollar was trading at 153.26 Friday morning, up from 153.65 Thursday evening. The euro rose from $1.0727 to $1.0743.

In Asian trading, Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.5% to 18,475.92, tracking gains on Wall Street. News of new steps taken by Chinese leaders to boost the economy also helped spur buying in tech stocks.

E-commerce giant Alibaba climbed 4.1% and rival JD.com rose 5.5%. Baidu advanced 4.4%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.6% to 7,629.00 and Seoul's Kospi slipped 0.3% to 2,676.63. Taiwan's Taiex rose 0.5%.

India's Sensex lost 0.9% to 73,952.37.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.9% on Thursday, a day after swinging sharply when the Federal Reserve said it would likely delay cutting interest rates but did not plan to raise them. That cut its decline for the week by more than half.

The Dow rose 0.9% and the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.5%.

Later Friday, the U.S. government will report the number of jobs created by employers last month, one of the most anticipated economic updates each month.

Economists expect a slowdown in hiring. However, a report released Thursday showed that fewer U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than economists expected, showing the job market remains strong despite high interest rates.

The U.S. economy is in a difficult situation, where there are hopes it will remain strong enough to avoid a recession, but not so strong as to worsen already stalled progress on inflation.

Stubbornly high inflation numbers this year prompted Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to say Wednesday that it will likely take longer than expected to gain enough confidence in inflation to cut interest rates .

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil gained 13 cents to $79.08 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 5 cents on Thursday.

Brent crude, the international standard, added 13 cents to $83.80 a barrel.