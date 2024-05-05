Here are my picks for the best large-cap artificial intelligence (AI) stocks to buy right now





Now is the time to buy shares of this great leader in AI.

Like many investors, I am fascinated by the opportunities offered by artificial intelligence (AI). I agree with the predictions that AI could be as big (or bigger) than the Internet. Which AI stocks are likely to be the biggest winners? Different people will have different answers to the question. Here's my pick of the best mega-cap AI stocks to buy right now. One of the cheapest mega-cap AI stocks on the market I like a lot of large-cap leaders in AI, including many of the so-called Magnificent Seven stocks. However, valuation is an important factor for me. Many AI stocks with a market cap of $200 billion or more trade at a high premium. But no Metaplatforms (META 2.33%). Meta's attractive valuation is one of the main reasons why I think it is the best mega-cap AI stock to buy right now. The company's shares trade at 22 times forward earnings, lower than most of its peers. Its price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio, based on analysts' five-year growth projections, is just 1.02. Some investors gave up on Meta after the company's first-quarter update. Shares are down about 17%, mainly due to concerns about Meta's increased capital spending as the company focuses on current money-losing AI and Metaverse initiatives. This sale was way over the top, in my opinion. Meta reported strong revenue and profit growth in the first quarter. I believe the company's investments in AI and the metaverse will generate strong returns over time. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, thinks this will be the case. He recalled during the first quarter earnings conference call that the company's history shows that spending money to develop new technologies “has been a very good long-term investment for us and for investors who stayed with us. How Meta can win with AI AI is already making a difference in Meta’s operations. Zuckerberg noted on the first-quarter call that about 30% of Facebook posts are served by the company's AI recommender system, double the level from two years ago. More than 50% of Instagram content is recommended by AI. The more content that appeals to users, the more attractive Meta's social media platforms will be to advertisers. Speaking of advertisers, Meta uses AI to help them improve their ROI. Revenue from two of the company's AI-powered tools, Advantage+ Shopping and Advantage+ App Campaigns, has grown more than 100% since last year. Meta recently launched its smart glasses with AI vision integration. Customers can ask the Meta AI Assistant questions about the items they are viewing. Zuckerberg believes there is a “significant market for fashionable, screen-free AI glasses.” He sees multiple ways for Meta to profit hugely from AI beyond selling smart glasses. Placing ads or paid content in AI interactions is a possibility. Charging for access to large-scale AI models is another. Perhaps the biggest near-term opportunity lies in the use of AI in business messaging. Meta is already testing features that allow businesses to use AI assistants that interact with customers in chats. So far, feedback from businesses and consumers has been positive, according to Zuckerberg. Timing is everything Will Meta still be my favorite mega-cap AI stock? Certainly not. New developments in AI are happening at breakneck speed. Meta's valuation could increase so much that it would no longer be attractive. Other AI stocks could fall and create excellent buying opportunities. In a year, I might like Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, or another great leader in AI more than me Meta. For now, though, Meta ranks at the top of my list.

Randi Zuckerberg, former director of market development and spokesperson for Facebook and sister of Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Keith Speights holds positions at Alphabet, Amazon and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool holds positions and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2024/05/05/best-mega-cap-artificial-intelligence-ai-stock-buy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos