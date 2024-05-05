Global financial institutions increasingly bullish on China's stock market





Stock Photo:VCG International financial institutions are increasingly bullish on Chinese stocks, with the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China Index jumping 14.86% in the 10 trading days ended Friday, the highest growth rate on a period of two weeks since January 2023. According to international financial giants, including Morgan Stanley and Bridgewater Associates, the Chinese market is a good place to diversify their investment portfolios and explore value, as international investors' interest in yuan-denominated assets is growing. On Thursday, the index jumped 6.01 percent, the biggest daily increase since late July last year, data showed. Analysts said an opportunity was emerging for medium- and long-term capital to flow into yuan assets, particularly in China's stock market. In view of the deployment of targeted policies to drive the high-quality development of the A-share market and the sustainable recovery of China's economy, now is a good opportunity to invest in China's stock market and Chinese companies, said Yang Delong, chief economist in Shenzhen. based on First Seafront Fund, told the Global Times on Sunday. He said valuations of A-shares and Hong Kong stock markets are near record lows and confidence and patience are needed to achieve long-term gains. The meeting of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held on April 30 pledged to intensify efforts to effectively implement established macroeconomic policies and well implement proactive fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy. These policies will further promote economic recovery and boost the development of China's stock markets, Yang said. Since the start of 2024, global asset management firms have expanded their investment portfolios in China, driven by their growing confidence in Chinese assets. “Global funds are returning to Chinese stocks,” Bloomberg reported in March, citing Morgan Stanley analysts. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio posted on the social media platform LinkedIn on April 1 saying that “[T]there is no bad market here; there are only bad decisions. I find that Chinese markets suit my type of decision-making. » Recently, stocks in the Chinese mainland and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) saw a stunning rebound after the State Council, the country's government, pledged to take action. measures to maintain the stability of the stock market. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index regained the 3,100 level in late April after plunging to a multi-year low. In the first quarter of this year, net northward capital inflows – foreign money flowing into China's A-share market via the HKSAR – reached 68.22 billion yuan ($9.65 billion), surpassing the 2023 total, the China Securities Journal reported, citing data. from information provider Choice. In April, the State Council issued guidelines to strengthen regulation, prevent risks and promote high-quality development of the capital market. This is the third guidance document on the capital market issued by the State Council in two decades. By strengthening supervision and effectively preventing and defusing risks, the new directive has made provisions in areas such as listings, transactions and the inflow of long-term capital. This is expected to improve the fairness and efficiency of the A-share market and boost market vitality, Dong Shaopeng, senior researcher at the Chongyang Institute of Financial Studies at Renmin University of China, told the Global Times . The challenges facing the A-share market are temporary and a bull market will eventually arise, Dong said, noting that targeted policies and sound macroeconomic operations will inject new impetus into the capital market. He said more efforts were needed to strengthen regulations involving major shareholders of listed companies, agencies, local governments and stock exchanges. In addition, diversified delisting channels are necessary to protect the rights and interests of common investors throughout the delisting process.

