24 Stock Market Dividend Aristocrats with the Fastest Growing Payouts

Dividend Aristocrats that shined include companies on the list including Target, Lowe's, and Linde.

As investors expect interest rates to remain high as the Federal Reserve seeks to rein in inflation, dividend stocks may not dominate the attention of investors looking for income. You can earn yields above 5% on short-term U.S. Treasury securities or lock in a bank CD with a 5% yield for a year.

But short-term interest rates won't stay high forever. And if your investment goal is to build a long-term nest egg and eventually generate income from the portfolio, it's never too early to think about how you'll make that transition. Rather than making a drastic change to your portfolio when you need income, it might be better to grow your long-term income with a portion of your portfolio.

Below is a look at companies that have not only consistently increased their dividends, but also done so at an annual rate of more than 10% over the past five years.

Here's an example of the stock screen below. Stock prices have been adjusted by FactSet for stock splits, where applicable.

If you had purchased shares of Target Corp. TGT at the close of April 30, 2019, you would have paid $77.42 per share. At that time, the company paid a quarterly dividend of 64 cents per share. This gave an annual dividend rate of $2.56, so the dividend yield was 3.31%. Five years later, Target's quarterly dividend increased to $1.10, for an annual dividend rate of $4.40. The stock's closing price on Tuesday was $160.98. The current dividend yield was therefore 2.73%. But if you still held the Target shares you purchased in 2019, the dividend yield for your five-year shares, based on what you paid for them, would be 5.68%. At the same time, the stock price increased by 108%. And if you had reinvested your dividends, your total return would have been 133%.

The Target example is clear, with long-term growth and increasing earnings, with the caveat that dividends are taxable unless placed in a tax-deferred retirement account.

Selecting S&P Dividend Aristocrats

It turns out that Target is one of 67 stocks in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index XX:SP50DIV – these are S&P 500 SPX companies that have increased their dividends on their common stock for at least 25 consecutive years . This is the only requirement: the current level of a stock's dividend yield makes no difference. This index is equally weighted, rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually in January. It is followed by the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF NOBL.

For a larger screen, we brought in two other groups of Dividend Aristocrats.

The S&P 400 Dividend Aristocrats Index includes 50 stocks of companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15 consecutive years, drawn from the S&P Mid Cap 400 MID Index. It is followed by the ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF REGL. The S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index XX:SPHYDA is comprised of 136 stocks from the S&P Composite 1500 Index XX:SP1500 that have increased their dividends for at least 20 consecutive years. It is followed by the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF SDY. The S&P Composite 1500 is a combination of the S&P 500, the S&P Mid Cap 400 and the S&P 600 Small Cap Index SML. So, the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index includes all stocks in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index. But that excludes some that are in the S&P 400 Dividend Aristocrats Index. The name of the High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index is confusing because the yields aren't necessarily high: They range from 0.22% to 10.18%, according to data provided by FactSet.

To learn more about these indexes, see the S&P Dow Jones Index Methodology.

In case you're wondering which of the S&P High Yield Aristocrats had a dividend yield of 10.18% on Tuesday, it was Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG). But FactSet data does not yet reflect the dividend cut the company announced Tuesday. In its earnings press release, Leggett & Platt announced it was cutting the dividend as part of its restructuring efforts.

In total, removing duplicates, our screen started with 152 Dividend Aristocrats included in at least one of the Dividend Aristocrat indexes.

The screen

Starting with the 152 Dividend Aristocrats, our goal was to narrow the list down to companies with the highest compound annual growth rate in dividend distributions over the past five years. To avoid distortions that could result from very low distributions early in this period, we narrowed the list to 139 companies whose dividend yield was at least 1.00% five years ago.

Here are the remaining 24 companies with five-year compound annual growth rates (CAGR) for annual dividends above 10%. They are ranked according to dividend CAGR.

Company Ticker Five-year dividend CAGR Dividend yield on shares purchased five years ago Dividend yield five years ago Current dividend yield Five-year price change Five-year total return Microchip Technology Inc. MCHP 19.8% 3.60% 1.46% 1.96% 84% 99% Williams-Sonoma Inc. WSM 18.7% 7.91% 3.36% 1.58% 402% 462% Lowe's Cos. Inc. LOW 18.0% 3.89% 1.70% 1.93% 102% 121% Carlisle Cos. Inc. CSL 16.3% 2.40% 1.13% 0.88% 175% 192% Westlake Corp. WLK 14.9% 2.87% 1.43% 1.36% 111% 127% Best Buy Co. Inc. BBY 13.5% 5.05% 2.69% 5.11% -1% 18% Aflac Inc. AFL 13.1% 3.97% 2.14% 2.39% 66% 88% Fastenal Company FAST 12.6% 4.42% 2.44% 2.30% 93% 120% Badger Meter Inc. BMI 12.5% 1.95% 1.08% 0.59% 230% 245% American Financial Group Inc. AFG 12.2% 2.74% 1.55% 2.22% 23% 105% Automatic Data Processing Inc. ADP 12.1% 3.41% 1.92% 2.32% 47% 64% Silgan Holdings Inc. SLGN 11.6% 2.54% 1.47% 1.63% 56% 68% Franklin Electric Co. Inc. FELE 11.5% 2.05% 1.19% 1.04% 97% 107% Target Corp. TGT 11.4% 5.68% 3.31% 2.73% 108% 133% Abbott Laboratories ABT 11.4% 2.77% 1.61% 2.08% 33% 45% Analog Devices Inc. ADI 11.2% 3.17% 1.86% 1.83% 73% 90% Bank OZK OZK 11.1% 4.78% 2.82% 3.49% 37% 63% L3Harris Technologies Inc. LHX 11.1% 2.75% 1.63% 2.17% 27% 40% Texas Instruments Inc. TXN 11.0% 4.41% 2.61% 2.95% 50% 72% Linde PLC LIN 11.0% 3.08% 1.83% 1.26% 145% 164% Nike Inc. Class B NKE 11.0% 1.69% 1.00% 1.60% 5% 11% NextEra Energy Inc. NEE 10.5% 4.24% 2.57% 3.08% 38% 55%

