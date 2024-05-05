Stock market bulls tested as consumers begin to show signs of stress

By Frances Yue

Consumer stocks collapse as investors exercise more discretion in spending

As questions mount about when the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates from their highest level in 23 years, signs of consumer stress are emerging and, if continued, could cause problems for the stock market.

Investors arrived in 2024 looking for a rate cut of around six-quarters of a percentage point as early as March. Instead, lackluster inflation figures, a tight labor market and other data have caused investors to lower their expectations significantly, with investors now forecasting only two or three cuts from the 'autumn.

Despite April's decline in stock prices, investors largely took the change in stride, with stocks buoyed by confidence that a strong economy – and consumer – would fuel earnings growth. However, consumers are now showing greater discretion in their spending. Companies including McDonald's (MCD), Shake Shack (SHAK), Wendy's (WEN), Starbucks (SBUX), and KFC parent Yum Brands (YUM) reported lackluster sales growth last week in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, recent data shows that consumers' incomes and spending continue to grow, but their spending exceeds their income, indicating more stress, said Mace McCain, chief investment officer at Frost Investment Advisors.

“What we watch for is when unemployment increases. Because if unemployment starts to increase and job insecurity starts to increase, then that will generally cause consumers to opt out,” according to McCain. “We will be watching the employment numbers until such time as this stress actually translates into reduced consumer spending and a slowdown in the economy,” McCain said.

Data released last Friday showed weaker-than-expected U.S. job growth in April. The economy created only 175,000 new jobs last month, its lowest level in six months. Economists predicted an increase of 240,000 jobs. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, increased slightly, from 3.8% to 3.9%, marking the 27th consecutive month it has been below 4%.

This data, however, did not set off alarm bells. Instead, stocks rallied as investors contemplated a “Goldilocks” scenario — with an economy neither too hot nor too cold — that would be welcomed by Fed policymakers.

This data is “encouraging,” Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY, said in a telephone interview. “The overall jobs report indicates a continued rebalancing of labor market conditions. So you see subdued labor demand, historically low employment rates and an environment in which wage growth is slowing It's the ideal combination.”

The jobs report adds to evidence showing modest weakness in employment accompanied by slowing growth, which could allow the Fed to make rate cuts, McCain added.

US stocks ended the week higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA rose 436.02 points or 1.1% for the week to end at 38,675.68, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 SPX rose 27.83 points or 0.6% last week to end at 5,127.79, and the Nasdaq Composite COMP gained 228.43 points or 1.4% to end the week at 16,156.33. .

Some hit harder than others

The pressure on consumers has weighed on some companies, but has yet to impact the stock market as a whole, according to Richard Flax, chief investment officer at Moneyfarm.

Rising interest rates have affected different cohorts of the population differently, with lower-income people particularly hard hit, Flax said on a call. “Low-income consumers in the United States represent a relatively smaller percentage of total consumption, but they are still significant, so their stress impacts some, but not all, income,” Flax said during 'a call.

McCain of Frost Investment echoed this point. “We're seeing a really divided economy. The top half is doing much better than the bottom half,” McCain said.

Homeowners who have failed to secure mortgage rates between 3 and 4 percent are experiencing the most stress, McCain said. On the other hand, the richest and richest earners are spending at a healthy pace, driven by positive stock market returns and continued high housing prices, McCain noted.

“The risk for the Federal Reserve is increasing distress among low-income households while inflation remains relatively high,” Flax said. “This is not a traditional measure of stagflation, but perhaps a measure of inequality,” he added.

This week, investors will await comments from a number of Federal Reserve officials, including Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin, New York Fed President John Williams and Fed Governor , Lisa Cook.

Data on wholesale inventories, weekly jobless claims and consumer confidence will be due on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday respectively.

