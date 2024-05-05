Business
Stock market bulls tested as consumers begin to show signs of stress
By Frances Yue
Consumer stocks collapse as investors exercise more discretion in spending
As questions mount about when the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates from their highest level in 23 years, signs of consumer stress are emerging and, if continued, could cause problems for the stock market.
Investors arrived in 2024 looking for a rate cut of around six-quarters of a percentage point as early as March. Instead, lackluster inflation figures, a tight labor market and other data have caused investors to lower their expectations significantly, with investors now forecasting only two or three cuts from the 'autumn.
Despite April's decline in stock prices, investors largely took the change in stride, with stocks buoyed by confidence that a strong economy – and consumer – would fuel earnings growth. However, consumers are now showing greater discretion in their spending. Companies including McDonald's (MCD), Shake Shack (SHAK), Wendy's (WEN), Starbucks (SBUX), and KFC parent Yum Brands (YUM) reported lackluster sales growth last week in the first quarter.
Read: Financial experts have advised consumers to stop “wasting” their money eating out. They are finally listening – and businesses are shaken.
Meanwhile, recent data shows that consumers' incomes and spending continue to grow, but their spending exceeds their income, indicating more stress, said Mace McCain, chief investment officer at Frost Investment Advisors.
“What we watch for is when unemployment increases. Because if unemployment starts to increase and job insecurity starts to increase, then that will generally cause consumers to opt out,” according to McCain. “We will be watching the employment numbers until such time as this stress actually translates into reduced consumer spending and a slowdown in the economy,” McCain said.
Data released last Friday showed weaker-than-expected U.S. job growth in April. The economy created only 175,000 new jobs last month, its lowest level in six months. Economists predicted an increase of 240,000 jobs. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, increased slightly, from 3.8% to 3.9%, marking the 27th consecutive month it has been below 4%.
This data, however, did not set off alarm bells. Instead, stocks rallied as investors contemplated a “Goldilocks” scenario — with an economy neither too hot nor too cold — that would be welcomed by Fed policymakers.
This data is “encouraging,” Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY, said in a telephone interview. “The overall jobs report indicates a continued rebalancing of labor market conditions. So you see subdued labor demand, historically low employment rates and an environment in which wage growth is slowing It's the ideal combination.”
The jobs report adds to evidence showing modest weakness in employment accompanied by slowing growth, which could allow the Fed to make rate cuts, McCain added.
US stocks ended the week higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA rose 436.02 points or 1.1% for the week to end at 38,675.68, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 SPX rose 27.83 points or 0.6% last week to end at 5,127.79, and the Nasdaq Composite COMP gained 228.43 points or 1.4% to end the week at 16,156.33. .
Some hit harder than others
The pressure on consumers has weighed on some companies, but has yet to impact the stock market as a whole, according to Richard Flax, chief investment officer at Moneyfarm.
Rising interest rates have affected different cohorts of the population differently, with lower-income people particularly hard hit, Flax said on a call. “Low-income consumers in the United States represent a relatively smaller percentage of total consumption, but they are still significant, so their stress impacts some, but not all, income,” Flax said during 'a call.
McCain of Frost Investment echoed this point. “We're seeing a really divided economy. The top half is doing much better than the bottom half,” McCain said.
Homeowners who have failed to secure mortgage rates between 3 and 4 percent are experiencing the most stress, McCain said. On the other hand, the richest and richest earners are spending at a healthy pace, driven by positive stock market returns and continued high housing prices, McCain noted.
“The risk for the Federal Reserve is increasing distress among low-income households while inflation remains relatively high,” Flax said. “This is not a traditional measure of stagflation, but perhaps a measure of inequality,” he added.
This week, investors will await comments from a number of Federal Reserve officials, including Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin, New York Fed President John Williams and Fed Governor , Lisa Cook.
Data on wholesale inventories, weekly jobless claims and consumer confidence will be due on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday respectively.
-Frances Yue
This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-05-24 1200ET
Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/20240505218/stock-market-bulls-face-test-as-consumers-start-to-show-signs-of-stress
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Terps open Monday at NCAA Regionals
- 40 affordable pieces that will give a high fashion look
- Stock market bulls tested as consumers begin to show signs of stress
- Relaxation of FDI norms in space will attract foreign companies and increase demand for high-tech jobs: experts
- Today's Earthquake: A 2.0 magnitude tremor was recorded in Delhi on May 5
- Pak creates new cybercrime agency which experts say will also target Imran Khan supporters
- No reservations based on religion until I was.
- What's on your shelf? : Ashly Burch, actress of Borderlands, Life Is Strange and Horizon Zero Dawn
- Israeli cyber startup Mitiga wins RSA Cybersecurity Innovation Company
- Donald Trump mocks Fani Willis, calling her a real beauty, saying his daughter-in-law Lara wouldn't have married his son Eric if
- Titanic and Boys From The Blackstuff actor Bernard Hill has died aged 79.
- Breaking barriers in table tennis contributes to the rise of sporting events in the Middle East