Read this before buying the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF

THE Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ 2.01%) does exactly what it's supposed to do and does it quite well. But that's not the criteria investors should use when evaluating this exchange-traded fund (ETF). The biggest question is whether or not the Invesco QQQ Trust adds value to your overall portfolio. And the ETF's strong performance over the past year isn't enough to make it a buy. Here's what you need to know.

What does Invesco QQQ Trust do?

The Invesco QQQ Trust is an exchange-traded index fund. This basically means that it follows a rote index. Whatever goes into the index will be what goes into the ETF. So the real question here is: what index does the Invesco QQQ Trust track? This index is the Nasdaq100.

The design of the Nasdaq 100 is quite simple. It includes the 100 largest non-financial stocks traded on the Nasdaq exchange. The index is weighted by market capitalization, so the largest companies that appear in the top 100 have the largest weighting in the index. That's basically all the important information you need to know to understand Invesco QQQ Trust.

What role does Invesco QQQ Trust play in a portfolio?

This is where things start to get interesting. The Nasdaq stock exchange has always been one of the preferred listing places for technology companies. Some investors might therefore view the Invesco QQQ Trust as a technology fund. Since the fund's top five holdings are Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)And Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), this is not an unreasonable assumption. Together, these five stocks represent about a third of the fund's assets.

In fact, the only stock that's clearly not tech-related among the trust's top 10 stocks is Retailer. Costco (NASDAQ: COST)which comes in at number 9. No. 10 on the list is You're here (NASDAQ:TSLA), which is an automaker, but the company is probably better thought of as tech-adjacent. Overall, technology represents approximately 60% of Invesco QQQ Trust's portfolio.

But 60% doesn't mean 100%, so it's not a tech ETF and shouldn't really be considered as one. He just has exposure to hardware technology. It is also exposed to consumer discretionary stocks (around 18% of assets), healthcare (around 6%), industrials (nearly 5%), telecommunications (around 4%) and consumer goods. basic (nearly 4%). There are a few laggards that make up less than 2% of the ETF, including basic materials, utilities, energy and real estate.

These other sectors, while adding diversification to the portfolio, complicate the situation considerably. If you're considering buying the Invesco QQQ Trust, you need to think about how it will interact with the rest of your portfolio – and the answer will probably be “not very well.”

In all honesty, the ETF outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past year, largely due to its heavy technology weighting, but past performance is no guarantee of future performance. And even with the recent strong results, looking back over a longer period of time, technology exposure has led to more volatile performance and, generally, larger declines. If you opted for the increase, will you be able to stay despite the decline? An investment is not long-term if you can't stand to own it for an entire market cycle.

Then there's the question of what you'll own in the future if tech stocks stumble and the composition of the Nasdaq's top 100 stocks changes. There is no logic to the selection process other than the fact that the stocks are large, so anything (other than financial stocks) can end up in Invesco QQQ Trust. So there is no real way to know what this ETF might become over time and how that would, in turn, affect your portfolio.

There are better options

Ultimately, the Invesco QQQ Trust is much more complicated than it appears, precisely because of the overly simplistic construction of the Nasdaq 100 index it tracks. If you want tech exposure, you should probably buy a tech-focused ETF. If you want a diverse, diversified portfolio, you should purchase an ETF that tracks an index designed for that purpose. An S&P 500 tracking ETF would be a good place to start.