Business
Read this before buying the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF
THE Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ 2.01%) does exactly what it's supposed to do and does it quite well. But that's not the criteria investors should use when evaluating this exchange-traded fund (ETF). The biggest question is whether or not the Invesco QQQ Trust adds value to your overall portfolio. And the ETF's strong performance over the past year isn't enough to make it a buy. Here's what you need to know.
What does Invesco QQQ Trust do?
The Invesco QQQ Trust is an exchange-traded index fund. This basically means that it follows a rote index. Whatever goes into the index will be what goes into the ETF. So the real question here is: what index does the Invesco QQQ Trust track? This index is the Nasdaq100.
The design of the Nasdaq 100 is quite simple. It includes the 100 largest non-financial stocks traded on the Nasdaq exchange. The index is weighted by market capitalization, so the largest companies that appear in the top 100 have the largest weighting in the index. That's basically all the important information you need to know to understand Invesco QQQ Trust.
What role does Invesco QQQ Trust play in a portfolio?
This is where things start to get interesting. The Nasdaq stock exchange has always been one of the preferred listing places for technology companies. Some investors might therefore view the Invesco QQQ Trust as a technology fund. Since the fund's top five holdings are Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)And Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), this is not an unreasonable assumption. Together, these five stocks represent about a third of the fund's assets.
In fact, the only stock that's clearly not tech-related among the trust's top 10 stocks is Retailer. Costco (NASDAQ: COST)which comes in at number 9. No. 10 on the list is You're here (NASDAQ:TSLA), which is an automaker, but the company is probably better thought of as tech-adjacent. Overall, technology represents approximately 60% of Invesco QQQ Trust's portfolio.
But 60% doesn't mean 100%, so it's not a tech ETF and shouldn't really be considered as one. He just has exposure to hardware technology. It is also exposed to consumer discretionary stocks (around 18% of assets), healthcare (around 6%), industrials (nearly 5%), telecommunications (around 4%) and consumer goods. basic (nearly 4%). There are a few laggards that make up less than 2% of the ETF, including basic materials, utilities, energy and real estate.
These other sectors, while adding diversification to the portfolio, complicate the situation considerably. If you're considering buying the Invesco QQQ Trust, you need to think about how it will interact with the rest of your portfolio – and the answer will probably be “not very well.”
In all honesty, the ETF outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past year, largely due to its heavy technology weighting, but past performance is no guarantee of future performance. And even with the recent strong results, looking back over a longer period of time, technology exposure has led to more volatile performance and, generally, larger declines. If you opted for the increase, will you be able to stay despite the decline? An investment is not long-term if you can't stand to own it for an entire market cycle.
Then there's the question of what you'll own in the future if tech stocks stumble and the composition of the Nasdaq's top 100 stocks changes. There is no logic to the selection process other than the fact that the stocks are large, so anything (other than financial stocks) can end up in Invesco QQQ Trust. So there is no real way to know what this ETF might become over time and how that would, in turn, affect your portfolio.
There are better options
Ultimately, the Invesco QQQ Trust is much more complicated than it appears, precisely because of the overly simplistic construction of the Nasdaq 100 index it tracks. If you want tech exposure, you should probably buy a tech-focused ETF. If you want a diverse, diversified portfolio, you should purchase an ETF that tracks an index designed for that purpose. An S&P 500 tracking ETF would be a good place to start.
John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool holds positions and recommends Amazon, Apple, Costco Wholesale, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2024/05/05/read-this-before-you-buy-the-invesco-qqq-trust-etf/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Former skipper Dean Elgar 'stabbed in the back' by Cricket South Africa | Cricket news
- Read this before buying the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF
- Donald Trump salutes the crowd during the national anthem at the Miami F1 Grand Prix
- 'The Fall Guy' Kicks Off Hollywood's Muted Summer With $28.5 Million Opening
- #7 Women's Crew wins third consecutive Eastern Sprints
- Top 100 fashion trends in May
- Local News Blues: Follow Google Money on LION and INN
- Ministers Anandasangaree, Hajdu, Vandal and Ien issue statement on Red Dress Day 2024
- Stroke Awareness Month: Rapid response is key to treatment, says Bend-based group that brings Randy Travis to town
- When Jokowi says he has no problem seeking advice regarding the Prabowo-Gibran cabinet…
- Bernard Hill, actor with key roles in The Lord of the Rings and Titanic, dies at the age of 79
- NCAA Bracketology: The Final Projection of the Division I Men's Bracket