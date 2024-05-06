Stock Markets Today: Aditya Birla Fashion, Biocon and Vodafone Idea Stocks on F&O Ban List on May 6

List of F&O prohibitions: Five stocks were banned from trading on Monday, May 6, 2024 in the Futures and Options (F&O) segment of the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities were banned in the F&O segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.

However, the shares will be available for trading on the spot market.

READ ALSO : Stocks to Buy: Fortis and Dr Reddy Among Top Picks, Here's Why

List of F&O bans today

ABFRL (Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd), Balrampur Chini Mills, Biocon, GMR Airports Infrastructure and Vodafone Idea are the five stocks on the bourse's F&O banned list for May 6.

The NSE updates the list of securities banned from F&O trading on a daily basis.

Derivative contracts on the mentioned securities have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit and are currently placed under blackout period by the exchange, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said.

It is hereby informed that all clients/members will trade derivative contracts of the said security only to reduce their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions will result in appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are permitted for any of the F&O contracts in the particular security when placed under the F&O blackout period by the exchanges.

READ ALSO : Dharmesh Shah recommends buying these two stocks tomorrow

Equity benchmark Sensex fell over 700 points to fall below the 74,000 level on Friday and Nifty retreated from a record low as investors reduced their exposure to telecom, goods and other stocks. equipment and technology.

The 30-share BSE Sensex lost 732.96 points or 0.98 percent to settle at 73,878.15 after climbing 484.07 points earlier in the day. From its intraday high of 75,095.18, the benchmark index fell 1,627.45 points to the day's low of 73,467.73.

The NSE Nifty also fell 172.35 points or 0.76 percent to 22,475.85. The benchmark index hit a record 22,794.70 in early trade, up 146.5 points or 0.64 percent.

Stage alert!

Livemint Tops Charts as World's Fastest Growing News Site Click here learn more.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Published: 06 May 2024, 06:15 IST

Topics that might interest you

