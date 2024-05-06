Stock futures edged higher Sunday after a weaker-than-expected jobs report left investors rolling their eyes: live updates

Traders work on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, USA

U.S. stock futures rose late Sunday after major averages ended the previous week in the green on a weaker-than-expected jobs report, reviving hopes for a upcoming reduction in interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures increased by 66 points, or about 0.2%. S&P500 And Nasdaq-100 Futures Contracts added 0.2% each.

Last week, the Dow Jones and Nasdaq gained 1.1% and 1.4% each, while the S&P 500 gained 0.5%. The general market index and the Dow Jones reached their best days since late February and March, respectively. New nonfarm payrolls data released Friday showed the U.S. economy created fewer jobs than expected in April and an increase in unemployment, easing fears the economy is overheating. Traders were enthusiastic that the Fed could begin cutting rates earlier this year.

“It seems a little early to declare that the U.S. economy has made a soft landing since the Fed is still keeping interest rates at restrictive levels. But the April jobs report helps pave the way toward this destination,” said Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank. .

Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway held its annual shareholder meeting on Saturday, during which it announced that it had reduced its stake in Apple by 13%.

Even though the peak of the first quarter earnings season has passed, investors continue to monitor major companies scheduled to report earnings this week, including members of the Dow Jones. Disney Tuesday and Uber Wednesday.

“Profits rebounded in the first quarter, helped by margins,” Barclays’ Emmanuel Cau wrote in a note Friday. “Even though failures have been punished, the overall resilience of profits hasprobably limited the decline in stocks.

On the economic front, Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin and New York Fed President John Williams are both scheduled to speak Monday.