Stock Market Today: Asian Stocks Follow Wall St's Advance Fueled by Colder Jobs Data





Asian stocks were mostly higher Monday after Wall Street closed last week with the best trading day in more than two months in a rally supported by colder-than-expected U.S. jobs data. US futures rose slightly and oil prices rose. The Japanese yen weakened slightly after its value fell from a low of 160.25 per U.S. dollar to 151.86 late last week following suspected government intervention. The dollar was bought at 153.93 yen, up from 152.90 yen. Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki told an annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank in Tiblisi, Georgia, on Friday that rapid fluctuations were hurting households and businesses. The euro rose from $1.0763 to $1.0765. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.2% to 18,447.12 while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.9% to 3,133.92 as markets reopened after a week-long holiday. A survey of the private sector on Monday showed the country's services sector grew more slowly in April due to rising costs, even as new orders rose and business confidence improved. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5% to 7,669.50. Taiwan Taiex gained 1.2%. Markets in Japan and South Korea were closed for the holidays. The S&P 500 index rose 1.3% to 5,127.79 on Friday, its best day since late February. The benchmark index also erased its losses for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2% to 38,675.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished up 2% and closed at 16,156.33, reflecting strong gains in technology sector stocks, which accounted for much of the rally. Employers nationwide added 175,000 jobs last month, down sharply from March's dramatic increase of 315,000, according to the Labor Department. The latest hiring figure came in well short of the 233,000 gains forecast by economists. At the same time, the average hourly wage, one of the main drivers of inflation, rose less than expected. The slight increase in hiring last month suggests that the Federal Reserve's aggressive series of rate hikes may finally start to have a heavier impact on the world's largest economy. This could help reassure the Fed that inflation will fall further, which could bring it closer to lowering interest rates. The market rally Friday was broad-based, although technology stocks drove much of the gains. Apple jumped 6% after announcing a massive $110 billion stock buyback. The tech giant reported late Thursday its biggest quarterly decline in iPhone sales since the start of the pandemic. Microsoft rose 2.2% and Nvidia 3.5%. Several companies posted gains after reporting strong quarterly results. Amgen soared 11.8% after the biotechnology company provided investors with an encouraging update on a potential obesity drug. Live Nation Entertainment added 7.2% after the ticket seller and concert promoter beat analysts' revenue forecasts for the first quarter. Motorola Solutions closed 5.2% higher after the communications equipment maker raised its profit forecast for the year. Booking Holdings rose 3% after reporting better-than-expected bookings and revenue in the first quarter. Another online travel company, Expedia Group, hasn't fared as well, despite its latest quarterly results beating Wall Street targets. Its shares fell 15.3%, the biggest drop among S&P 500 stocks after it lowered its full-year bookings forecast as its Vrbo rental unit was slow to recover from its migration to the Expedias platform. In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 23 cents to $78.34 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 18 cents to $83.14 a barrel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2024/05/06/stocks-markets-rates-dollar-jobs/18243c76-0b65-11ef-ae0a-a6870885518d_story.html%3Fref%3Dupstract.com The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos