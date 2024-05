ADQ successfully announces its first bond issue of $2.5 billion on the London Stock Exchange

Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company PJSC (ADQ) has successfully listed its maiden bond issue of US$2.5 billion on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), in an important step towards diversifying its funding sources and supporting its strategic growth program. Capitalizing on favorable market conditions and continued investor appetite for investment-grade bonds from emerging market issuers, the combined order book peaked at over US$11 billion, reflecting oversubscription of over $4 billion. ,4 times. In terms of pricing, the annual coupon of the five-year $1.25 billion tranche was set at a rate of 5.498 percent, while that of the 10-year $1.25 billion tranche reached a coupon rate of 5.5565 percent per annum. The issue enabled broad institutional distribution to major investors in Asia, the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom and Europe. Proceeds from the offering will serve as growth capital and facilitate further investments in strategic initiatives that contribute to the delivery of ADQ's mandate and its expansion in key sectors, driving economic prosperity in Abu Dhabi and beyond . His Excellency Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Managing Director and CEO of ADQ, said: “The significant market response to our inaugural bond issuance validates the strength of ADQ's credit profile, which benefits from the stability and of the resilience of the Abu Dhabi economy as a whole. , this reflects investor confidence in the Abu Dhabi capital markets and ADQ's compelling growth prospects, which are anchored in the execution of our transformation mandate in sectors providing essential services and products to populations of the emirate and beyond. Marcos de Quadros, CFO of ADQ, said: “The success of the issuance under our new global medium-term note program highlights strong investor appetite, supported by robust market fundamentals. With over 4.4 times oversubscription, the issuance demonstrates the commercial attractiveness of our business, which effectively balances non-financial impact with robust financial returns. Going forward, the program will enable us to use debt capital markets as an effective option to finance our long-term investments and continue to support the sustainable development of Abu Dhabi. economic development.” As of December 31, 2023, ADQ's total assets were US$196 billion. ADQ holds interests in more than 25 portfolio companies, structured into seven economic clusters that cover key sectors of the transforming economy. This includes many critical infrastructures spanning utilities, transportation, healthcare, agriculture and real estate. ADQ is rated Aa2 by Moody's and AA by Fitch, both with a stable outlook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mediaoffice.abudhabi/en/economy/adq-lists-successful-first-issuance-of-usd-2bn-bonds-on-london-stock-exchange/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos