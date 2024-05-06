Live Stock Market Updates Today: Sensex, Nifty Erase Intraday Gains; PSU stocks slide | Economic news





Live stock market: After trading in the green during the first hours of trading, Indian benchmark indices eroded their gains to hover near the flat line. At 2 pm IST, Nifty 50 was trading 36.05 points, or 0.10 percent lower at 22,439.35, while Sensex was up 7.83 points, or 0.02 percent higher, to trade almost flat.

The indices, at the start of the day, began to increase on Monday against the backdrop of positive indications from Wall Street after higher than expected unemployment data. BSE Sensex opened at 340.91, or 0.46 percent higher at 74,219.10 while Nifty advanced 85.80 points, or 0.38 percent higher at 22,651.60.

Among sectoral indices, automobiles, IT, pharma, FMCG, real estate and healthcare remained in green while PSU Bank, metals, energy and media traded in red . The market is also reacting to the earnings report released this weekend. Britannia shares are among the biggest gainers, while Titan shares fell the most after fourth-quarter results. In the first few hours of trading, PSU shares reported a sharp decline with all components of Nifty PSE trading in the red. The index traded at 343.40 pints, down 3.44 per cent to 9,914.35. “Since PSU banks are more exposed to corporate and infrastructure loans, their margins will be affected if the norms are implemented. This is why state-owned banks are reacting negatively,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Similarly, GIFT Nifty is trading at 53.50 points, up 0.24 per cent at 22,654.50. It gained 94.50 points, or 0.42 percent higher at 22,675.50 at the opening bell. The broader markets, however, showed weaker trends, with the Nifty Midcap 100 falling 300 points to trade near 50,600 points. The Nifty Smallcap 100 also fell 1.10 per cent to 16,769.80. The rupee appreciated by 3 paise to 83.42 against the US dollar in early trade. At the interbank forex market, the local unit then touched 83.42 in initial trade. On Friday, the rupee edged up by 1 paisa to 83.45 against the US dollar.

