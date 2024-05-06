Singapore struggles to revive ailing stock market

Singapore is exploring proposals to shake up its struggling stock market as the gap between the performance of financial centers and other regional exchanges widens.

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) is currently reviewing a document from the National Venture Capital and Private Equity Association, according to three people familiar with the discussions. The Singapore Venture & Private Capital Association (SVCA) includes state funds GIC and Temasek, local and global venture capital firms and buyout groups including General Atlantic, Warburg Pincus and KKR.

Discussions have been ongoing since the start of the year, the sources added, and the SVCA's proposals are also being considered by the Economic Development Board (EDB), the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Commerce. and Industry (MTI). ).

The government did not commission the document, but it emerged as it discussed policy changes with SGX to boost the stock market. Both companies are responding to the next wave of Southeast Asian companies, such as Singapore-based auto marketplace Carro, opting to list in the United States rather than Singapore.

The government has changed its thinking and believes that this is not just an SGX issue, but is important to Singapore's national agenda. Is it possible to be a complete and relevant international financial center with an anemic stock market? Maybe not, said one industry executive involved in the discussions.

A person involved in creating the document, who wished to remain anonymous, said they had not seen such an approach involving the whole of government and industry since Singapore decided to promote an industry technology and venture capital in the late 2000s.

GET BT IN YOUR DAILY INBOX Start and end each day with the latest news and analysis delivered straight to your inbox.

For the first time, they seem more willing to consider more outspoken and aggressive measures, such as investing pension money, which is normal elsewhere but new for Singapore.

SGX chairman Koh Boon Hwee, appointed last year, has been heavily involved and more willing to hear new perspectives, the sources said. Koh, a business veteran in the city-state, also chaired telecommunications group Singtel, the country's largest bank DBS, and Singapore Airlines.

The MAS said it had received the proposals and was reviewing them. SGX, EDB and MTI declined to comment.

Singapore has emerged as a financial hub in recent years, boosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping's crackdown on rival business hub Hong Kong and record amounts of wealth and private capital flowing into the country, seen as a safe haven. for its stability and prosperity. business-friendly, low-tax market.

But the government's success in private markets has never translated to its stock market, even as more and more new economy and technology companies set up their headquarters in Singapore.

SGX has faced low volumes and questions over companies' disclosure practices. Deregistrations often outnumber registrations. The exchange has a high concentration of companies in which Temasek has a significant stake, as well as large-asset companies such as real estate investment trusts that have stagnated in recent years amid higher interest rates.

Last year, the exchange was one of the quietest in the world in terms of transactions and funds raised, with seven and $300 million respectively, according to a PwC study. Its poor performance has become more striking as regional exchanges prepare for the resumption of an initial public offering (IPO) as global macroeconomic conditions improve.

The Indonesian Stock Exchange was among the top five global exchanges in terms of total number of IPOs in 2023. India last year recorded its highest number of IPOs since 2017 with 234, an increase of 56% compared to 2022, while private investors transfer more capital there. preferably China.

Japanese stocks broke a bubble-era record last month while the Hong Kong Stock Exchange named new leaders as the city fights to maintain its status as a major financial center.

There is a growing fear that even some private capital could leave Singapore to be closer to these faster-growing markets, particularly India, said a Singapore-based venture capital management partner consulted by the government and SGX.

Among the suggested proposals is making it mandatory to participate in the stock market for the record amounts of private capital that has flowed into the city-state in recent years, such as into family offices and other wealth management businesses.

There are also more politically sensitive suggestions, such as mechanisms to allow pension funds and sovereign wealth funds to be invested in stock markets, as seen in Australia or Thailand, the sources said. While Temasek invests in local companies, GIC, which manages the government's foreign exchange reserves, only invests internationally.

The government has also closely monitored policies in other countries, such as the United Kingdom which has stepped up pressure on pension schemes to help businesses grow, the sources said. Like GIC, Singapore's Central Provident Fund (CPF) also has abundant capital. Even though retail investors can use their CPF money to invest in selected stocks, this does not move the needle in terms of volume. There is no government policy that mandates or encourages CPF investments in equities on a broader level.

Another proposal includes greater collaboration with Southeast Asian stock markets, including the possibility of Singapore hosting a regional exchange and supporting any issues such as currency risk.

Singapore claims to be an innovative economy, but its pension system is very risk averse. Building that liquidity could start to incentivize fund managers, said another person familiar with the negotiations.

Others, however, questioned whether the latest attempt would be enough to reverse the SGX's trajectory.

Creating supply and demand is difficult. They really need to talk to market makers such as local funds and asset managers, which I still don't see, said a Singapore-based hedge fund manager.

Previous efforts, such as tie-ups with the Nasdaq and Tel Aviv exchanges to attract secondary listings, or the introduction of a Spac regime in 2021, have failed.

It's nice to have ideas and incorporate them into Singapore's national agenda. But addressing poor disclosure practices or strengthening corporate governance to give investors more confidence remain broader issues for us, the hedge fund manager added. FINANCIAL TIMES