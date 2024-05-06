Business
Collective Mining Announces Plans to List on the NYSE American Stock Exchange in the Third Quarter of 2024
TORONTO, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ – Collective Mining Company Ltd. (TSX: CNL) (OTCQX: CNLMF) (FWB: GG1) (“Collectif” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it plans to list its common shares on the NYSE American Stock Exchange (“NYSE American”) for satisfy the appetite of many US retail and institutional investors seeking to increase their exposure to Collective. Prior to its listing on the NYSE American, Collective will file a registration statement on Form 40-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Subject to review and approval of the listing application and compliance with all applicable listing and regulatory requirements, the Company anticipates that its common stock will begin trading on the NYSE American in the third quarter of 2024 .
The Company is also pleased to announce that all outstanding warrants, which expired on April 25, 2024 with a strike price of CA$3.25 of October 2022 financing, were exercised for a total gross proceeds of 7.8 million Canadian dollars.
The Company is on schedule with its 40,000 meter drilling program planned for 2024 and recently added a fifth drilling rig to the Guayabales project. There is currently one drilling rig on the Apollo system, one drilling rig on the Trap target, one drilling rig on the Olympus target, and two rotating rigs on the Box target.
About Collective Mining Ltd.
To view our latest company presentation and related information, please visit www.collectivemining.com
Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc. to Zijin Mining for approximately 2 billion dollars in enterprise value, Collective is a copper, silver, gold and tungsten exploration company with projects in Caldas, Colombia. The Company has options to acquire a 100% interest in two projects located directly within an established mining camp comprising ten fully permitted and operating mines.
The Company's flagship project, Guayabales, is anchored in the Apollo system, which hosts the large-scale, large-tonnage, high-grade copper-silver-gold-tungsten Apollo porphyry system. The Company's goal for 2024 is to expand the Apollo system, prove that recent discoveries at the Olympus and Trap targets scale to large-scale systems, and make a new discovery at the Box, Tower or X targets.
Management, insiders, a strategic investor, and close family and friends own nearly 50% of the company's outstanding shares and, therefore, are fully aligned with shareholders. The Company is listed on the TSX under the symbol “CNL”, on the OTCQX under the symbol “CNLMF” and on the FSE under the symbol “GG1”.
To view our latest company presentation and related information, please visit www.collectivemining.com.
Contact information:
Follow the executive president Ari Sussman (@Ariski73) on
Follow collective mining (@CollectifMini1) on X, (Collective mining) on LinkedIn, and (@collectivemining) on Instagram
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Any statement involving a discussion regarding predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using expressions such as “plans”), “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecast”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of these words and expressions, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “could” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may constitute forward-looking information. In this press release, forward-looking information relates to, among other things: the anticipated advancement of mining properties or programs; future operations; future metal recovery rates; future growth potential of the Collective; and future development plans.
These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions on which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the information. forward-looking information. These factors include, among others: risks related to the speculative nature of the Company's activities; the development phase of the Company; the financial situation of the Company; possible variations in mineralization, grade or recovery rates; actual results of ongoing exploration activities; conclusions of future economic evaluations; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and futures prices of gold, precious and base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in currency markets; changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, supervisory regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with exploration, development and mining activities (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formation pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; the relationships and demands of local communities and indigenous populations; the availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labor; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including risks associated with obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from governmental authorities); and title to property, as well as the risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's annual information form dated April 7, 2022. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable laws. securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or planned. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
SOURCE Collective Mining Ltd.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/06/c6794.html
|
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/collective-mining-announces-plans-list-120000811.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The women's tennis season in the northwest of the country ends with a loss in the state of Arizona
- Met Gala 2024: Sleeping Beauties theme, explained
- Collective Mining Announces Plans to List on the NYSE American Stock Exchange in the Third Quarter of 2024
- Google Gemini stops linking to most sources
- From Iceland – a swarm of earthquakes shakes the Reykjanes Peninsula
- “The Fall Guy” Posts a Modest $28.5 Million Opening, Giving Hollywood a Tepid Start to the Summer Movie Season
- Google SGE's embarrassing AI advice: “Drink your urine to get rid of kidney stones faster'' shocks the internet
- How to reconnect at the age when you feel the most alone
- Bollywood Karan Johar condemns comedy show for making fun of him
- Alabama football likely to add Wake Forest transfer DB DaShawn Jones: report
- 'Garden of Time' Theme and Dress Code, Explained – NBC New York
- How Planet of the Apes Changed Hollywood Forever in 1968