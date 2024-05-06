Collective Mining Announces Plans to List on the NYSE American Stock Exchange in the Third Quarter of 2024

TORONTO, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ – Collective Mining Company Ltd. (TSX: CNL) (OTCQX: CNLMF) (FWB: GG1) (“Collectif” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it plans to list its common shares on the NYSE American Stock Exchange (“NYSE American”) for satisfy the appetite of many US retail and institutional investors seeking to increase their exposure to Collective. Prior to its listing on the NYSE American, Collective will file a registration statement on Form 40-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Subject to review and approval of the listing application and compliance with all applicable listing and regulatory requirements, the Company anticipates that its common stock will begin trading on the NYSE American in the third quarter of 2024 .

The Company is also pleased to announce that all outstanding warrants, which expired on April 25, 2024 with a strike price of CA$3.25 of October 2022 financing, were exercised for a total gross proceeds of 7.8 million Canadian dollars.

The Company is on schedule with its 40,000 meter drilling program planned for 2024 and recently added a fifth drilling rig to the Guayabales project. There is currently one drilling rig on the Apollo system, one drilling rig on the Trap target, one drilling rig on the Olympus target, and two rotating rigs on the Box target.

About Collective Mining Ltd.

To view our latest company presentation and related information, please visit www.collectivemining.com

Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc. to Zijin Mining for approximately 2 billion dollars in enterprise value, Collective is a copper, silver, gold and tungsten exploration company with projects in Caldas, Colombia. The Company has options to acquire a 100% interest in two projects located directly within an established mining camp comprising ten fully permitted and operating mines.

The Company's flagship project, Guayabales, is anchored in the Apollo system, which hosts the large-scale, large-tonnage, high-grade copper-silver-gold-tungsten Apollo porphyry system. The Company's goal for 2024 is to expand the Apollo system, prove that recent discoveries at the Olympus and Trap targets scale to large-scale systems, and make a new discovery at the Box, Tower or X targets.

Management, insiders, a strategic investor, and close family and friends own nearly 50% of the company's outstanding shares and, therefore, are fully aligned with shareholders. The Company is listed on the TSX under the symbol “CNL”, on the OTCQX under the symbol “CNLMF” and on the FSE under the symbol “GG1”.

Contact information:

