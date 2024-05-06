Kforce Inc. Announces Transfer of Listing of Common Stock to the New York Stock Exchange





TAMPA, Florida, May 6, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kforce Inc. (Nasdaq: KFRC) (Kforce), a solutions company specializing in technology and professional staffing services, today announced that it will transfer the listing and trading of its common stock to the New York Stock Exchange ( NYSE) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. (Nasdaq).

Kforces common stock is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on May 20, 2024 and will continue to trade under its current ticker symbol, KFRC. Kforces common stock is expected to continue trading on Nasdaq until the market closes on May 17, 2024. To commemorate the event, Kforce is expected to ring the opening bell on the NYSE on September 16, 2024. “We are pleased to announce the transfer of our company's listing to the NYSE, which represents another milestone in our nearly 30-year journey as a public company,” said Joseph Liberatore, President and CEO from Kforce. This strategic decision reflects our confidence in the NYSE's market infrastructure and global visibility, which we hope will enable us to strengthen our position, expand our reach and create long-term value for all. our shareholders. An established and innovative leader in recruiting solutions and technology deserves a place on a world-class exchange, said John Tuttle, vice chairman of the NYSE Group. We are thrilled to welcome Kforce to the NYSE, where they join our community of entrepreneurs and disruptors who are setting the tone for innovation around the world. About Kforce Inc.

Kforce is a solutions company specializing in technology, finance and accounting services, and professional staffing. Our KNOWLEDGEstrength enables industry-leading companies to achieve their digital transformation goals. We form teams of technical experts who develop solutions tailored to the needs of each client. These scalable and flexible outcomes are shaped by deep market insight, thought leadership and our multi-industry expertise. Our integrated approach is rooted in 60 years of proven success deploying highly skilled professionals on a temporary, direct-hire basis. Each year, more than 20,000 talented experts work with a significant majority of Fortune 500 companies. Together, we achieve great results through strategic partnership and knowledge sharing.. Michael R. Blackman, Director of Corporate Development

(813) 552-2927 Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements contained in this press release, other than those of a historical nature, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the transfer of our national stock exchange listing to the NYSE, including the dates to which our common shares will be transferred. start trading on the NYSE and stop trading on the Nasdaq as well as the ringing of the opening bell at the NYSE. These forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: Kforce's ability to meet and maintain compliance with NYSE listing standards; business conditions; the occurrence of unexpected expenses, income, gains or losses; our ability to comply with government regulations, laws, orders, directives and policies that impact our business and the transfer of our listing to the NYSE; the risk of contract performance, delays, termination or failure to obtain new assignments or contracts, or financing under contracts; the impacts of actual or potential litigation or other legal or regulatory matters or liabilities, including risk factors and matters listed from time to time in company reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but without limitation, Form 10 of companies. K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as assumptions regarding the foregoing. The terms should, believe, estimate, expect, intend, anticipate, plan and similar expressions and variations thereof contained in this press release identify certain of these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Therefore, these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.



