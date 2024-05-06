Stock market today: Wall Street opens higher, adding to last week's gains | national news

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks are rising as the rush of events that moved the market last week gives way to what could be a quieter week. The S&P 500 was up 0.5% early Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 164 points and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.5%. Berkshire Hathaway rose after the Warren Buffett company reported its latest results over the weekend. This week, several Federal Reserve officials will deliver speeches, a preliminary report on consumer confidence and earnings reports from The Walt Disney Co. and Uber Technologies. Treasury yields remained stable in the bond market.
THIS IS A LATEST UPDATE. AP's earlier story follows below.
Wall Street reported gains early Monday, marking the start of a quiet week in terms of economic data but also a full new round of corporate earnings reports.
Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were both 0.4% higher before the bell.
Meat processor Tyson Foods rose 2.6% in premarket trading after easily beating analysts' profit expectations, although it fell short of sales forecasts.
Shares of Spirit Airlines fell 3.5% before the bell after the budget airline missed Wall Street's sales and profit targets for the quarter. The company, which has not made a full-year profit since 2019, has gone into cost-cutting mode, postpone aircraft orders and pilots on leave.
GameStop fell more than 7% in early trading Monday after the so-called meme stock gained nearly more than 45% in the final days of last week.
Later this week, Walt Disney Co., Airbnb, Anheuser-Busch and Uber release their latest sales and earnings reports.
Elsewhere, in Europe, at midday, Germany's DAX climbed 1.1% and the CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.9%. London's markets were closed for a public holiday.
In Asian trading, Hong Kong's Hang Seng closed 0.4% higher at 18,548.77, and the Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.2% to 3,140.72 as markets in Mainland China have reopened after a week-long holiday. A survey of the private sector on Monday showed the country's services sector grew more slowly in April due to rising costs, even as new orders rose and business confidence improved.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.7% to 7,682.40. Taiwan Taiex gained 1%.
Markets in Tokyo and South Korea were closed for the holidays.
On Monday morning, benchmark U.S. crude rose 62 cents to $78.73 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 52 cents to $84.48 a barrel.
The Japanese yen strengthened slightly after its value fell from a low of 160.25 per U.S. dollar to 151.86 late last week following suspected government intervention. The dollar bought at 153.52 yen early Monday, up from 152.90 yen.
The euro rose from $1.0763 to $1.0789.
The S&P 500 index rose 1.3% to 5,127.79 on Friday, its best day since late February, thanks to a rally supported by colder-than-expected U.S. jobs data.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2% to 38,675.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished up 2% and closed at 16,156.33, reflecting strong gains in technology sector stocks, which accounted for much of the rally.
Employers nationwide added 175,000 jobs last month, down sharply from March and well below the 233,000 gains predicted by economists. At the same time, the average hourly wage, one of the main drivers of inflation, rose less than expected.
The slight increase in hiring last month suggests that the Federal Reserve's aggressive series of rate hikes may finally start to have a heavier impact on the world's largest economy. This could help reassure the Fed that inflation will fall further, which could bring it closer to lowering interest rates.
Optimism about potentially lower interest rates fueled Friday's rally.