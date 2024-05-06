Stock Market Today: Futures Rise on Hopes for Lower Interest Rates | The street





Stock futures rose Monday after a weaker-than-expected April jobs report on Friday raised hopes for slowing inflation and a reduction in interest rates by the Federal Reserve. At last check, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average showed an open 136 points higher at 38,968, while those on the S&P 500 were up 18 at 5,173.75. The Nasdaq Composite was up 46 points at 18,047.50 at market open. Stocks ended higher on Friday, also driven in part by those of Apple. (AAPL) quarterly results better than expected. Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, in an interview with CNBC's Squawk Box on February 29, 2016. (Photo by: Lacy O'Toole/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images) CNBC/Getty Images Employment and average hourly wages were lower than expected, while the unemployment rate increased slightly. “April's jobs report doesn't create any pressing concerns for the job market or the economy, and it found a way to walk the line between being soft enough but not too weak,” Bret Kenwell said. , investment analyst at eToro. However, Bloomberg reported Monday that as bond investors cautiously increase their bets on [Fed interest-rate] Due to an easing of monetary policy this year, inflation remains persistent and could limit the Fed's actions, which could keep bonds in their recent ranges. Jay Powell was right to say that the labor market is no longer as tight as it used to be, said Thierry Wizman, global FX and rates strategist at Macquarie. This is not due to slowing payroll growth, but rather slowing wage growth and weak labor market turnover. » “Given the strength of immigration flows, traders should turn away from employment growth and focus on revenue and wage measures to assess the Fed's disposition,” he said. he declares. Among preferred stocks, Berkshire Hathaway Class B shares (BRK.B) were 0.8% higher in pre-marketing. The group, led by CEO Warren Buffett, announced on Saturday that its operating profit increased 39% from the previous year, to $11.2 billion. Berkshire reduced its stake in tech giant Apple by 13%, bringing its cash position to $189 billion. Bloomberg reported that Buffett nevertheless praised Apple, implying that tax concerns motivated the reduction in stake. At last check, Apple shares were down 0.4% in premarket trading. This week, investors will be particularly looking forward to a number of earnings reports, including: CNBC reported, Palantira after the closing bell Monday, Walt Disney and Lyft Tuesday, Uber and Bumble Wednesday and Warner Bros. Discovery Thursday. Related: A Seasoned Fund Manager Picks His Favorite Stocks for 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tylerpaper.com/arena/thestreet/stock-market-today-futures-rise-on-interest-cut-hopes/article_f9ede2ce-7f88-5293-aba9-8d50fa98c558.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos