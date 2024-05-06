Americans expect mortgage rates to rise to nearly 10% over the next three years, according to a New York Fed housing survey.





By Aarthi Swaminathan Americans expect home prices to continue rising, New York Fed survey shows U.S. consumers expect mortgage rates to approach double digits over the next three years, according to a new survey from the New York Federal Reserve. Households have a gloomy view of mortgage rates. On average, consumers said they expected the 30-year mortgage rate to rise to 8.7% over the next year and to 9.7% in three years, “both highs series,” the New York Fed said. But some remain hopeful they will fall: Households on average say there is a 61% chance rates will fall over the next 12 months, the Fed said, also a series high . The 30-year mortgage rate averaged 7.28% as of Friday afternoon, according to Mortgage News Daily. Last October, the 30-year rate rose above 8%, pushing affordability to its lowest level in 38 years. The New York Fed survey, released Monday, focuses on housing and is part of the broader survey of consumer expectations. It collected data on consumers’ housing experiences, behaviors and expectations. The housing part of the survey has been carried out annually since 2014. The survey was carried out in February 2024. Americans also estimate that home prices will increase 5.1% over the next year, up from 2.6% in February 2023. And over the next five years, people expect property prices increase by 2.7%. Respondents said they expect rent prices to rise 9.7% over the next year and 5.1% over the next five years. The median home sale price as of April 28 was a record $383,000, according to a report from real estate brokerage Redfin (RDFN). Prices are up 4.8% compared to last year, as the market faces continued low housing inventory. Rent prices rose just 0.5% in April, according to Apartment List data, to $1,396. The pace of growth has slowed significantly in recent months as the number of rental homes has increased. High prices and mortgage rates discourage people from moving. The likelihood of people moving to another primary residence has fallen to a low level, the New York Fed said. Renters were also pessimistic about their chances of becoming homeowners, as 74.2% of renters reported having difficulty obtaining a mortgage. This represents an increase of 8.4 percentage points from last year. Only 40.1% of renters said they would ever own a home – down 4.3 percentage points – and that's a very low level. -Aarthi Swaminathan This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal. (END) Dow Jones Newswires 05-06-24 1110HE Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

