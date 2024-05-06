Zefiro Mthane Corp. begins trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Zefiro Methane Corp.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida, May 6, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (Frankfurt: Y6B) (the Company, Zefiro or ZEFI) is pleased to announce that its ordinary shares are now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the symbol Y6B. Shares of Zefiros officially began trading on the FSE on Thursday, May 2, 2024. This listing follows the successful initial public offering (IPO) of Zefiros and the company's first public listing on the Cboe Canada Stock Exchange , Inc. on April 23, 2024 . With listings in Canada and Germany, Zefiro can now reach a multinational audience of investors.

The FSE is the the biggest on the seven German stock exchanges. More information on the listing of Zefiros on the FSE can be obtained via the following link: https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/zefiro-methane-corp

Zefiro Founder and CEO, Talal Debs PhD, commented: “We anticipate that the listing of Zefiro on the FSE can further strengthen liquidity, while also giving European investors the opportunity to become shareholders of the company. THE Active sustainability The philosophy that defines Zefiro as an organization is a very global concept. Even though only a small percentage of methane emissions come from Europe, investors in this region have expressed interest in Zefiro as a fully integrated environmental services company in the United States, where we are already making a difference, both in terms of developments on the ground, that generate a robust supply of high quality offsets to satisfy persistent global demand. On behalf of our management team, we are delighted that Zefiro is listed on a new exchange, and we are excited to continue creating value for our shareholders.

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an environmental services company, specializing in the reduction of methane emissions. Zefiro strives to be a key business force for active sustainability. Drawing on decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolbox to clean air, soil and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The company has built a fully integrated onshore operation, driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane reduction market. As the creator of high-quality methane offsets in the United States, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental and social returns.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

ZEFIRO METHANE CORP.

Talal Debs

Talal Debs, Founder and CEO

For more information, please contact:

Zefiro Investor Relations

1 (800) 274-ZEFI (274-9334)

[email protected]

The story continues

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rich Myers – Profile Advisors (New York)

[email protected]

+1 (347) 774-1125

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as seeks, believes, plans, expects, intends, estimates, anticipates and states that an event or result may, will, should, might or might occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information, including statements regarding: the Company's intention to reduce emissions from end-of-life oil and gas wells and eliminate methane; the Company's partnerships with industry operators, state agencies and federal governments; the Company's expectations for continued revenue growth and EBITDA growth from these partnerships; the Company's intentions to strengthen its presence in the United States; federal funding provided for plugging, remediation and restoration activities at orphan well sites; the Company's expectations to become a growing environmental services company; the Company's ability to offer institutional and individual investors the opportunity to join the Active Sustainability movement; the Company's ability to generate long-term economic, environmental and social returns; and other statements regarding the company's business and the industry in which the company operates. Forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on currently available information and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or that 'they will happen. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) adverse general market and economic conditions; (ii) changes and volatility in prices and volumes in the carbon market; (iii) changes in the global regulatory landscape and policies applicable to the Company's business; (iv) failure to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals; and (v) other risk factors set out in the Prospectus under the heading Risk Factors. The Company operates in a rapidly changing environment where technologies are in the early stages of adoption. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the management of the Company to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on the business of the Company. Company or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management believed to be reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change materially adversely. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information contained in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. , unless required by applicable law.

Disclosure Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms