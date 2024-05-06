Stock market today: Wall Street up to add to last week's gains





NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks rose Monday and added to their gains from last week, as technology companies once again led the way. The S&P 500 rose 52.95, or 1%, to 5,180.74. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 176.59, or 0.5%, to 38,852.27, and the Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 192.92, or 1.2%, to 16,349.25. Technology stocks were at the forefront, with familiar leaders Nvidia and Super Micro Computer once again pulling the market higher. They've had some hiccups recently, but the frenzy around artificial intelligence technology has sent Nvidia up 86.1% for the year so far, following a 3.8% gain on Monday. Super Micro is up 192.1% after its 6.1% gain. Vistra, a power and electricity generation company, rose 2.1% after investors learned it would join the widely followed S&P 500 index on Wednesday. Freshpet jumped 10.4% after announced better-than-expected results, largely because it sold 30% more cat and dog food, and Berkshire Hathaway added 1% after Warren Buffett The company released its latest quarterly results this weekend.

They helped offset a 9.7% decline in Spirit Airlines, which posted a slightly worse loss than expected. The carrier said it faced increased competition in many of its markets, including between the United States and Latin America. Apple fell 0.9% after Berkshire Hathaway revealed it had reduced its stake in the tech giant. The U.S. stock market has seen wild swings since hitting a record high in late March. It sank for weeks because of fears that stubbornly high inflation This would prevent or at least delay the Federal Reserve from making the interest rate cuts that Wall Street craves. But the markets regained a burst of optimism at the end of last week following a cooler than expected jobs report. He suggested the American economy It could walk the tightrope of remaining strong enough to avoid a serious recession, but not so strong as to put too much upward pressure on inflation.

Goldman Sachs economist David Mericle said he still expects two rate cuts this year, in July and November, after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell At his press conference last week, he strongly opposed the possibility of further rate hikes. The coming week won't include such highly anticipated events as last week's Fed meeting or the monthly jobs report. Most S&P 500 companies have also already reported results for the first three months of the year, with more than three-quarters of them beating earnings expectations, according to FactSet. But several other big names are still on the way this week, including The Walt Disney Co. and Uber Technologies. In the bond market, which has dictated much of the stock market's movement recently, Treasury yields have remained broadly stable.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell slightly to 4.49%, from 4.50% late Friday. The two-year Treasury yield, which more closely tracks expectations for the Fed, was also relatively little changed. Traders are betting on a nearly 89% chance that the Fed will cut its main interest rate at least once before the end of the year, according to CME Group data. This represents an increase from the 81.6% probability observed a week earlier. Lower rates would help ease pressure on the economy and financial system. On foreign stock markets, several exchanges were closed for holidays. Indices rose relatively modestly in France and Hong Kong. They jumped 1% in Germany and 1.2% in Shanghai. Corporate results were better than expected, not only in the United States but also in Europe and Japan, according to Deutsche Bank strategists. Global earnings growth is on track for a second consecutive quarter of growth after four straight declines.

