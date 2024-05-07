Stock Market Today: Live Updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, April 25, 2024.

U.S. stock futures flashed near the flat line Monday evening after the Dow Jones Industrial Average completed its fourth consecutive positive day.

Dow Jones Futures were down 4 points, or 0.01%. S&P 500 Futures Contracts fell by 0.02%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures slipped 0.04%.

During Monday's main trading session, the Dow rose almost 0.5%. THE S&P500 gained 1%, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced about 1.2%; both indices closed higher for a third consecutive session.

Investors retained their bullish market sentiment from Friday, when the latest nonfarm payrolls data showed job growth was lower than expected in April and unemployment was rising. The results eased concerns that the economy was too buoyant and raised optimism about Federal Reserve rate cuts.

To be sure, other conflicting economic data, such as an uptick in the employment cost index, means questions remain about the true path of inflation, according to Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist, wealth management at US Bank.

“I think the market is looking to break the tie when it comes to where inflation is going,” Haworth said.

He added that he had become “a little more constructive” about his prospects because of the current strong economy. “Inflation remains persistent but is not accelerating to a problematic level, so we think it is possible to hold risk assets here,” Haworth added.

Tuesday will be relatively quiet on the economic front, with only March consumer credit data expected in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Wall Street will turn to Disney Tuesday morning's quarterly earnings report. swiss bank UBS oil giant P.A. and the Johnson & Johnson spin-off Kenvue should also announce their results.