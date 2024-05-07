Business
Stock Market Today: Live Updates
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, April 25, 2024.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
U.S. stock futures flashed near the flat line Monday evening after the Dow Jones Industrial Average completed its fourth consecutive positive day.
Dow Jones Futures were down 4 points, or 0.01%. S&P 500 Futures Contracts fell by 0.02%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures slipped 0.04%.
During Monday's main trading session, the Dow rose almost 0.5%. THE S&P500 gained 1%, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced about 1.2%; both indices closed higher for a third consecutive session.
Investors retained their bullish market sentiment from Friday, when the latest nonfarm payrolls data showed job growth was lower than expected in April and unemployment was rising. The results eased concerns that the economy was too buoyant and raised optimism about Federal Reserve rate cuts.
To be sure, other conflicting economic data, such as an uptick in the employment cost index, means questions remain about the true path of inflation, according to Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist, wealth management at US Bank.
“I think the market is looking to break the tie when it comes to where inflation is going,” Haworth said.
He added that he had become “a little more constructive” about his prospects because of the current strong economy. “Inflation remains persistent but is not accelerating to a problematic level, so we think it is possible to hold risk assets here,” Haworth added.
Tuesday will be relatively quiet on the economic front, with only March consumer credit data expected in the afternoon.
Meanwhile, Wall Street will turn to DisneyTuesday morning's quarterly earnings report. swiss bank UBSoil giant P.A. and the Johnson & Johnson spin-off Kenvue should also announce their results.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/05/06/stock-market-today-live-updates.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Fall Guy is a sloppy but sweet ode to Hollywood stuntmen
- Wesleyan tennis teams fall in the semifinals of the MEC tournament
- Tyla walks the steps of the 2024 Met Gala in a sand Balmain dress
- Stock Market Today: Live Updates
- National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology and partners celebrate Youth Apprenticeship Week to expand opportunities in semiconductor and advanced manufacturing
- Watch: Tibetan activists greet Xi Jinping in Paris by unfurling the Tibetan flag over his motorcade
- President Joko Widodo visits the PLN stand and PLN Director General explains the readiness of the electric vehicle ecosystem at the PLN stand at PEVS 2024
- UK military personal data hacked in Ministry of Defense breach | hacking
- US reviews Gaza ceasefire proposal, opposes Rafah invasion | Israel's War on Gaza News
- 16 Candles Long Duk Dong Actor Gedde Watanabe Didn't Think His Role Was Racist
- Four takeaways from the Justice Department lawsuit
- Kristi Noem defends suggesting that Biden's dog should have met the same fate as the dog he shot