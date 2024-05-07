Barkin (Fed) thinks the US economy will slow further, which will dampen inflation





By Greg Robb The recent boost in data only confirms that it is wise to delay moving interest rates, the Richmond Fed president said. The U.S. economy is expected to slow in the coming months, a development that will help curb inflation, Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said Monday. “I am optimistic that the current restrictive level of interest rates can dampen demand to bring inflation back to our goal,” Barkin said in a speech to the Columbia Rotary Club in South Carolina. If the economy slows more significantly, the Federal Reserve will have enough “firepower” to support it, Barkin noted. The Richmond Fed president added that he doesn't think the economy is overheating and that recent volatility in U.S. economic data justifies the Fed's slow approach to interest rates. The Fed has maintained its benchmark policy rate between 5.25% and 5.5% since last July. Barkin said the early 2024 inflation data was “disappointing for those who thought the fight against inflation was behind us.” He said it was too early to know whether inflation and other economic data seen since the start of the year constituted “a real change” in the economic outlook, or “just one of the bumps we planes announced to wait en route”. Interest rates have fallen slightly since the Fed's decision to hold rates steady last week and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's subsequent news conference. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note BX:TMUBMUSD10Y was down to 4.499% during Monday trading. -Greg Robb This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal. (END) Dow Jones Newswires 05-06-24 1308ET Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

