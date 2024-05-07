Business
Fed's Kashkari does not rule out rate hike
By Greg Robb
The big question is whether inflation will stabilize at 3%, which would be “not enough,” according to the president of the Minneapolis Fed.
Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said Tuesday he couldn't decide whether the central bank's next move would be a rate hike.
“The bar to raise is pretty high, but it's not infinite,” Kashkari said during a talk at the Milken Institute's 2024 Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California.
Kashkari said he would support a hike if inflation started to look entrenched.
Kashkari was quick to add that a rate hike was not his base case scenario.
He said the most likely scenario would be for the Fed to “stay put for an extended period of time” and continue to hold rates at the current level of 5.25% to 5.5% “and allow them to bite.”
The Fed has maintained its rates at this level since last July.
In an essay published Tuesday, Kashkari said the biggest question facing the U.S. central bank is whether inflation will continue its downward trend or stabilize around a 3% level, in which case monetary policy may need to be tightened further.
If inflation stagnates, that suggests the Fed “still has work to do,” Kashkari said.
Kashkari said he had predicted two rate cuts this year in the dot plot prepared for the Fed's March meeting. He said he wasn't sure where his point would be in June, saying he might write two, one or zero moves.
“My colleagues and I are of course very pleased that the labor market has shown resilience, but, with inflation moving sideways over the last quarter, this raises questions about how restrictive policy really is. “, did he declare.
Kashkari said the April jobs report, which showed job growth slowed to a six-month low of 175,000, was “not an insignificant report.” He said the economy appeared to be in a “good situation”, with steady growth.
In the past, when the Fed tightened monetary policy significantly, the housing market suffered, but in this cycle, residential investment is now up 5% over the past year, Kashkari said.
This raises many questions, he added.
Perhaps the most important question is whether the Fed misjudged the degree of policy tightening.
The Fed raised its benchmark interest rate well above the 2.6% rate that marks the Fed's official estimate as “neutral,” meaning it will neither dampen nor accelerate demand.
Some believe the Fed misjudged the level of rates that would be “neutral” for the economy, Kashkari said.
“If policymakers and market participants misperceive the neutral policy rate, that could explain the constellation of data we are seeing,” he said.
Overall economic activity, consumer spending and the job market “have proven surprisingly resilient” despite rising interest rates, he said. This is not to say that policy has no impact. He noted that some consumers are feeling stress due to rising borrowing costs.
Kashkari will not be a voting member of the Fed's interest rate committee until 2026. His comments place him on the hawkish side of the Fed officials' political spectrum.
The 10-year Treasury yield BX:TMUBMUSD10Y fell 5 basis points to 4.44% in Tuesday trading.
The president of the Minneapolis Fed said it appeared financial markets “were programmed for exuberance.”
“You had three negative inflation numbers in a row and the market started to take notice and get a little worried. And you had a pretty positive jobs report, and then they're back to the races “, did he declare. He added that this is concerning because markets may be signaling that the Fed is not curbing demand in the economy.
-Greg Robb
