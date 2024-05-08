Nikola shares fall as revenue falls to less than half of what was expected





By Tomi Kilgore Baird's Ben Kallo says Nikola's decision to prioritize volumes is optimistic, and that its $2 stock price target implies a tripling from current levels. Shares of Nikola Corp. fell premarket Tuesday, reversing a brief gain, after the electric truck maker reported first-quarter revenue that fell to less than half of what was expected, offsetting a smaller-than-expected loss. “We continue to move quickly and execute our plans,” said general manager Steve Girsky. “And please keep this in mind: We are in the execution phase, not the planning or design phase.” The stock (NKLA) rose 4.7% in the first minutes after Nikola's report was released, but quickly reversed course. It was down 4.7% as of recent afternoon trading, putting it on track for the lowest close since June 7, 2023. Net losses narrowed to $147.7 million, or 11 cents per share, from $169.1 million, or 31 cents per share, in the same period last year. Excluding one-time items, such as stock-based compensation and losses on equipment purchase cancellations, the adjusted loss per share of 9 cents beat the FactSet loss consensus of 10 cents. Revenue fell 25.4% to $7.50 million, while the FactSet consensus called for a 47.8% increase to $15.78 million. The number of trucks produced fell 32% to 43 while the number of trucks shipped increased 29% to 40. Cost of revenue jumped 95% to $65.07 million as gross margin deteriorated to 768% from 213%. The company said that at the end of the first quarter, it exceeded its forecast by delivering 40 fuel cell electric vehicles, bringing the number of FCEVs sold in bulk to 75 in the first two quarters of production. “We are seeing green shoots with repeat and new fleets, some in new markets like New York,” the company said. “While our initial focus was California and Canada, we can expand our reach to meet the demands of fleet end users virtually anywhere in the United States. » Baird analyst Ben Kallo reiterated his outperform rating on Nikola stock, citing the company's shift in strategy to prioritize large domestic fleets in order to increase volumes and benefit from large-scale manufacturing. He also maintained his stock price target at $2, implying a 239% upside from current levels. “We believe the decision to prioritize volumes is positive for the long-term setup, but we are cautious in the short term due to the lack of visibility on cost improvements and liquidity risk,” Kallo wrote in a note to customers. The stock has fallen 32% year to date, while the Global X Autonomous and Electric Vehicles DRIV ETF has slipped 2% and the S&P 500 Index has gained 8.7%. -Tommy Kilgore This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal. (END) Dow Jones Newswires 05-07-24 1507ET Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/20240507208/nikolas-stock-drops-as-revenue-fell-to-less-than-half-what-was-expected The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos