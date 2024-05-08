Goldman Sachs names former Dallas Fed chief Rob Kaplan as vice chairman





By Steve Gelsi Kaplan served as president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas from 2015 to 2021, after working at Goldman for more than 20 years. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on Tuesday named former Dallas Federal Reserve President Rob Kaplan as vice chairman and member of the executive committee. Goldman Sachs (GS) said Kaplan would join the firm after working there for more than 20 years before retiring in 2006 to teach at Harvard University. “Rob will also draw on his experience in the public and private sectors to provide our clients and other stakeholders with perspectives on the U.S. and global macroeconomic landscape,” the bank said in a statement. He will also focus on mentoring and developing firm leaders at all levels. From 2015 to 2021, Kaplan served as president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Prior to that, Kaplan was a senior associate dean at Harvard Business School. At Goldman Sachs, Kaplan oversaw the investment banking and investment management units, worked in the bank's executive office and was a member of its management committee. His previous titles at Goldman Sachs included global co-head of the investment banking division from 1999; also co-chief operating officer worldwide in 1998. In 1990, he worked in Japan as head of the company's investment banking activities for the Asia-Pacific region. He became a partner at Goldman Sachs in 1990 after joining the bank in 1983. Goldman Sachs shares rose 0.7% on Tuesday. The stock is up 15.7% so far in 2024, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA is up 3.4% this year. -Steve Gelsi This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal. (END) Dow Jones Newswires 05-07-24 1124ET Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

