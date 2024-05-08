Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Wednesday May 8
Here are the most important news investors need to start their trading day:
1. Winning Streak
2. The next Peloton ride
Black Friday shoppers at a Peloton store in Garden State Plaza, NJ
Mike Calia | CNBC
Several private equity firms are considering taking Platoon private in a potential buyout, and the connected fitness company has held talks with at least one company, CNBC reported. There is no guarantee that an agreement can be reached. Peloton saw its market capitalization fall from a high of $49.3 billion in January 2021 to around $1.3 billion as of Monday. The news comes after the company announced last week that its CEO would resign and lay off 15% of its staff. Peloton shares soared more than 15% on Tuesday following the release of CNBC's report.
3. Fresh apple harvest
Apple's new iPad Pro comes in two sizes and starts at $999. It also has a new add-on case called the Smart Keyboard that makes it feel like a laptop.
Apple on Tuesday unveiled its first new iPad models since October 2022. The new versions of its iPad Air and iPad Pro tablets will be available in two sizes: an 11-inch model and a 13-inch model. The iPad Pro uses a new Apple chip called the M4, an update to the M3 chips that currently power Apple laptops, and starts at $999. It can slot into a case with a “Magic Keyboard”, for an additional cost, which also has a trackpad to make it feel like a laptop. The iPad Air will start at $599 and will be available in stores next week.
4. Reddit Stocks Are Exploding
The New York Stock Exchange welcomes Reddit, Inc. (NYSE: RDDT) to celebrate its IPO. To honor the occasion, Snoo rings the opening bell.
New York stock market
Reddit rose nearly 15% in extended trading after the company reported quarterly results on Tuesday for the first time since its IPO in March. Revenue soared 48% from $163.7 million a year earlier, and the company saw a faster growth rate in advertising revenue than its major competitors. Reddit also reported 82.7 million daily active users for the period. The stock climbed past $58 after hours Tuesday before pulling back a bit. Reddit had priced its IPO at $34 per share.
5. FTX Funds
Sam Bankman-Fried listens to proceedings during his trial for fraud over the collapse of FTX, the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, in federal court in New York, United States, October 6, 2023, in this courtroom sketch.
Jane Rosenberg | Reuters
FTX says that almost all customers of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange will get its money back. The company estimates it owes about $11.2 billion to creditors and has between $14.5 billion and $16.3 billion to distribute to creditors, according to a reorganization plan released Tuesday evening. The plan also specifies that customers with claims of $50,000 or less will receive approximately 118% of their authorized claim amount, which covers approximately 98% of customers. These measures must still be approved by the bankruptcy court. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was convicted on seven counts in early November and sentenced to 25 years in prison, including stealing billions from clients.
CNBC's Pia Singh, Gabrielle Fonrouge, Lillian Rizzo, Kif Living, Ashley Capoot and Arjun Kharpal contributed to this report.
